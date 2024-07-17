Shareholder Letter as follows:

Dear AmpliTech Group Shareholder,

I am addressing all current and potential shareholders of AMPG to update you on recent developments concerning our company.

Regrettably, we were unable to address individual inquiries submitted to our investor's line due to the SEC's directive on "selective disclosure," which mandates equal disclosure of information to all investors.

I would like to inform you all that I am quite cognizant of your concerns. All of the investors in this company are truly important to me, regardless of whether you are a private investor or institutional one. Rest assured that our management team remains steadfast in the execution of our business plan, underscoring our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art products that have been in demand for over 24 years.

I would like to take the opportunity to assure you that the company does not have any investments in digital currencies, nor do we make it a practice to do so. It was a one-time occurrence as mentioned in our public 8K statement, and it will not recur. We have reported all fraudulent activity to the FBI, local and international authorities, and we are still hopeful that some funds may be recovered from the perpetrators. Furthermore, this event is in no way indicative of our management style. Our financial discipline is evident from our history of no debt and avoidance of any dilutive financing, reflecting our commitment to shareholder equity for many years. As part of our strategy to reduce lead-times for our products, we also have a very healthy level of inventory available to fill our customers' current and future orders.

Our trajectory remains the same. We have developed and released several disruptive new products for Public and Private 5G, LEO Satellite constellations, MMICs, quantum computing, satellite ground stations, drones, etc. All of these products are well-aligned with rapidly growing industrial sectors with TAMs in excess of trillions of dollars. Our IP and expertise give us a salient edge over other industry players.

Below are a few notable highlights of AMPG's achievements in the past few years:

• We are the only US based company that makes a full suite of private and commercial 5G radios for cell towers providing data speeds in excess of 1Gbps. These are replacing existing 4G and obsolete 5G networks. This deployment is inevitable due to industry demand for products such as the Metaverse, fully automated vehicles, tele-robotics, and countless other applications. The 5G market is estimated to be larger than ALL the previous G's combined!

• We are the only US based company that makes cryogenic Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA's) that power and enable the quantum computers that will drive next generation AI and countless industrial solutions.

• We are the only US based company that makes LNBs with the lowest noise figures in the industry, an essential component at the heart of satellite dishes, ground stations, and teleports that are used in military and commercial streaming and data platforms across the globe.