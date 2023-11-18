Communiqué officiel de AMPLITUDE, INC.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amplitude, Inc. (“Amplitude” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMPL) on behalf of Amplitude stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Amplitude has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 16, 2022, Amplitude disclosed that its "initial revenue guidance for 2022 is $226 million to $234 million, which represents a growth rate of 37% at the midpoint and approximately 40% on the high end."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amplitude shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

