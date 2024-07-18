Amplitude, (Nasdaq: AMPL) a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that Lee Edwards joined the company as Vice President of Sales in EMEA. With more than 25 years of experience at leading technology companies in Europe, Edwards will help drive customer adoption across the region, including the UK, France, and Germany.

The news follows a slew of product innovations from Amplitude. Last month, the company announced the general availability of its Snowflake native offering, as well as new and expanded integrations that help companies maximise ROI. Earlier this year, Amplitude expanded its platform with Session Replay, enabling teams to reconstruct a user visit and combine the power of qualitative and quantitative data.

“We’re seeing incredible innovation coming out of Europe, but there's a big opportunity for companies to put their data to work even more effectively. With our digital analytics platform, teams can understand their customers' behaviour and build better digital products and experiences that drive growth," said Nate Crook, Chief Revenue Officer at Amplitude. “We are excited to add Lee’s leadership and domain knowledge to our team. He has extensive experience in the analytics space and working with EMEA customers to solve their most pressing issues. I look forward to working closely with him as we expand our footprint in EMEA and drive additional value for our customers.”

Edwards joins Amplitude from Oracle's UK and Ireland applications business. Prior to that, he spent four years at Adobe, where he led the UKI and MEA region, and later built and led the strategic partnerships deal team across EMEA. Before that, Edwards led the Platform and Analytics sales teams for UKI at SAP.

“Amplitude's reputation in EMEA is a testament to the great work already happening in the region, and it's a big reason why I decided to join the company,” said Edwards. “It's an amazing opportunity to combine my passion for building, leading, and developing teams with a platform that companies derive incredible value from. Amplitude's momentum in EMEA is impressive, but there's still so much room to expand."

Amplitude works with almost 3,000 customers around the world, including noteworthy brands in EMEA like Skyscanner, Klarna, Schibsted, Le Monde, Canal+, Criteo, Babbel, Decathlon SE, and Haven.

“What I love about Amplitude is it gives the team more intellectual horsepower," said Lee Marshall, Head of Growth Product at ITVX. "It gives them ownership and accountability over their product, and it gives us a decision-making framework that is objective. Without data and without Amplitude, we wouldn't be able to work like that.”

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 3,000 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behaviour, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s Summer 2024 Report. Learn how to optimise your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

