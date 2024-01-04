Official AMPLITUDE, INC. press release

Former VMware executive Matt Bennett and former UiPath leader Tansu Yegen to drive growth in APJ and EMEA Central markets

Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced the hiring of two key executives in Europe and Asia who will lead Amplitude’s growth in their respective regions. Matt Bennett joins the company as vice president for Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), and Tansu Yegen joins as vice president for Central Europe, East Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East and Africa.

“There is an increasingly diverse set of companies across EMEA and APJ, from digital natives to more traditional enterprises, that are all looking to drive growth of their products and services through digital platforms and engagement. We have a unique opportunity at Amplitude to help fuel that growth with data, insights and actions that can improve digital experiences,” said Nate Crook, Amplitude’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Matt and Tansu have the right passion for this opportunity and experience in their respective local markets to accelerate our next phase of growth as we continue to evolve our go-to-market model and operations with the Amplitude Platform.”

Bennett has spent nearly 20 years driving international demand in the APJ region with high-growth companies like VMWare Carbon Black, MobileIron, and Zscaler. From startups to market-leading businesses, he has built and scaled sales teams focused on efficient growth and high performance.

“The opportunity in the APJ market is massive because everyone wants to better understand their customers’ needs,” Bennett said. “Amplitude exists to help companies build better products through data, and ultimately, drive growth. I see the strong sense of community Amplitude has already built with its customers, and I’m passionate about keeping that in our DNA.”

Yegen has more than 30 years of experience working for some of the world’s biggest and fastest-growing technology companies. Before joining Amplitude, he led emerging markets at UiPath, managing operations in more than 100 countries. He also held general manager roles at Samsung Mobile and IBM Global Business Services and was the CEO of Ukraine-based mobile operator Lifecell. He has previously held leadership roles at Apple, Microsoft, and HP.

“With an incredibly diverse group of emerging markets in Europe, we have an opportunity to create lasting partnerships with companies looking to transform their digital business,” Yegen said. “Amplitude has a fantastic reputation for helping businesses leverage data and insights to improve their digital experiences, deepen customer relationships, and drive growth. I’m excited to be part of this dynamic team.”

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,500 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2024 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104229665/en/