    AMPL   US03213A1043

AMPLITUDE, INC.

(AMPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
12.64 USD   -0.86%
Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on February 15, 2023
BU
North American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank
DJ
UBS Downgrades Amplitude to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $14 From $20
MT
Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on February 15, 2023

01/18/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude
Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, PayPal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMPLITUDE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 236 M - -
Net income 2022 -94,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 443 M 1 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 57,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,75 $
Average target price 16,88 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spenser Skates Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hansen President
Hoang Vuong Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Liu Chief Technology Officer & Director
Patrick W. Grady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLITUDE, INC.5.55%1 443
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.22%1 792 170
SYNOPSYS INC.4.28%51 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.99%50 893
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.5.37%47 448
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION18.83%39 072