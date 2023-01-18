Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on February 15, 2023

Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, PayPal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

