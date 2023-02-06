Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amplitude, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPL   US03213A1043

AMPLITUDE, INC.

(AMPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29:46 2023-02-06 am EST
14.80 USD   -1.50%
10:19aCameroonian businessman arrested after journalist's murder
RE
08:54aCameroonian businessman arrested after journalist's murder
RE
02/01Amplitude Welcomes Kristina Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cameroonian businessman arrested after journalist's murder

02/06/2023 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Prominent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - A Cameroonian businessman was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a prominent journalist, Martinez Zogo, whose mutilated remains were found near the capital Yaounde last month after he was abducted, the national radio station CRTV said.

The case has roiled the Central African nation, with some government and security officials cited by media as suspects. The president's office said last week that several suspects had been arrested, but gave no details.

Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on Jan. 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers.

His body was found on Jan. 22.

Zogo had recently reported on air about a case of alleged embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections owned by businessman Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga.

VIBRANT MEDIA

Belinga's company L'Anecdote Group, which owns businesses including a private television station, confirmed his arrest in a statement on Monday. His lawyer told Reuters that his client had not been charged.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a report on Friday, citing a written confession of someone involved, that Zogo was apparently taken to a construction site that belongs to Belinga. The businessman's lawyer declined to respond to the allegation, saying they will wait for the charges.

The RSF report said over a dozen members of Cameroon's intelligence service had been detained, including its senior leadership, one of whom provided the written confession.

Spokespeople for Cameroon's government and the intelligence service could not be reached for comments on Monday.

Zogo's killing was the latest in a string of attacks against journalists in Cameroon, which has a vibrant press but where President Paul Biya has a decades-long record of repressing opposition.

The media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday urged Cameroon authorities to be transparent over Zogo, and also account for the death of another journalist in government custody in 2019.

(Reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 236 M - -
Net income 2022 -94,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 699 M 1 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart AMPLITUDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amplitude, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPLITUDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,02 $
Average target price 16,88 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spenser Skates Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hansen President
Hoang Vuong Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Liu Chief Technology Officer & Director
Patrick W. Grady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLITUDE, INC.24.34%1 699
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.73%1 923 107
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%55 090
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.96%54 940
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 982
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.57%43 389