Amplitude Surgical: growth slows, share price falls

November 24, 2023 at 08:13 am EST Share

Amplitude Surgical, a specialist in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, reported a slowdown in growth over the past quarter on Friday, an announcement that was punished on the stock market.



The Valencia-based group reported sales up 7% at constant exchange rates to 20.5 million euros, for its first 2023-2024 quarter ended September.



By way of comparison, the company's sales had posted a 14% increase at constant exchange rates in the previous 2022-2023 financial year.



Amplitude points out that its business over the past quarter benefited in particular from an 8.2% increase in sales in France, which benefited from a favorable sales dynamic.



France thus accounts for 76% of its total business.



Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical develops and markets top-of-the-range products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee.



Through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors, it is present in over 30 countries and employs 424 people.



Listed on Euronext Paris, the share lost 1.2% following this publication. It has posted a symbolic gain of 1.8% since the start of the year.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.