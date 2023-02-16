Advanced search
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:57 2023-02-16 am EST
31.92 AUD   +1.49%
Aldi UK to recruit 6,000 after strong Christmas trading

02/16/2023 | 03:21am EST
Signage is seen at a branch of Aldi Local, London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi said on Thursday it was looking to hire more than 6,000 workers, continuing its expansion plans after a robust performance over the key holiday season.

New stores were planned in Norwich and Newcastle in England, it said in a statement. The company is also recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 regional distribution centres.

Aldi and Lidl, another German discount retailer, reported double-digit sales growth for the Christmas period on strong demand for their low-price products during a cost-of-living crisis.

Privately-owned Aldi, which has over 990 stores and 40,000 employees in Britain, last year overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain.

Aldi, which says it opened the world's first discount grocery store, and Lidl have grown rapidly over the last decade, chipping away at the market share held by established supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.

That has helped the duo to continue expanding even as costs surge.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED 1.49% 31.92 Delayed Quote.11.21%
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.23% 264.5 Delayed Quote.21.82%
TESCO PLC -0.24% 249.21 Delayed Quote.11.51%
All news about AMPOL LIMITED
01/24Ampol : Partners With Sea Electric to Charge Australia's Future Commercial Fleets
PU
01/17Energy stocks push Australian shares higher
RE
2022Ampol : and Australasian Fleet Management Association Announce Corporate Partnership
PU
2022South Korea's GS Caltex sells January gasoil at discount - sources
RE
2022Ampol : has announced the appointment of Faith Taylor to the leadership team in the new po..
PU
2022Ampol Changes Australian Registry Management Services Provider
MT
2022Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
2022Australia shares rise on tech, financials boost
RE
2022Australia's Ampol sees record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss
RE
2022KBR Secures Contract for GS Caltex's Plastic Recycling Project in South Korea
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AMPOL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 34 442 M 23 707 M 23 707 M
Net income 2022 871 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2022 2 763 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 6,33%
Capitalization 7 495 M 5 159 M 5 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMPOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ampol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,45 AUD
Average target price 35,24 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Greg Barnes Group Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Penelope Ann Winn Independent Non-Executive Director
Melinda Blanton Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPOL LIMITED11.21%5 159
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.55%473 798
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.52%186 533
BP PLC17.86%121 435
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.88%75 812
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.21%57 708