Ampol : 2020 Investor Day Presentation

Financials AUD USD Sales 2020 17 845 M 13 028 M 13 028 M Net income 2020 -425 M -310 M -310 M Net Debt 2020 1 105 M 807 M 807 M P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x Yield 2020 1,54% Capitalization 7 099 M 5 193 M 5 183 M EV / Sales 2020 0,46x EV / Sales 2021 0,40x Nbr of Employees 7 800 Free-Float 49,6% Technical analysis trends AMPOL LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 28,41 AUD Last Close Price 28,43 AUD Spread / Highest target 17,5% Spread / Average Target -0,07% Spread / Lowest Target -18,4% Managers Name Title Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director Steven Gregg Chairman Louise Warner Chief Operating Officer Jeff Etherington Chief Financial Officer Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AMPOL LIMITED -16.26% 5 193 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 26.65% 162 705 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -47.06% 156 191 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -25.59% 71 029 BP PLC -48.18% 65 407 NESTE OYJ 76.85% 49 957