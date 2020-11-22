Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Ampol Limited    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
28.43 AUD   -0.07%
05:13pAMPOL : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
PU
05:13pAMPOL : 2020 Investor Day Presentation
PU
05:13pAMPOL : Announcement of OMBB and Investor Day Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ampol : 2020 Investor Day Presentation

11/22/2020 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMPOL LIMITED

ACN 004 201 307

LEVEL 24

2 MARKET STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Release

2020 Investor Day

Monday 23 November 2020 (Sydney): Ampol Limited provides the attached 2020 Investor Day Presentation.

Authorised for release by: the Board of Ampol Limited

INVESTOR CONTACT

MEDIA CONTACT

Dale Koenders

Richard Baker

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Affairs

+ 61 2 9250 5626

+61

2 9250 5369

+61 457 559 036

+61

417 375 667

dale.koenders@ampol.com.au

richard.baker@ampol.com.au

2

Welcome and overview

Matt Halliday

Managing Director & CEO

3

Ampol Leadership Team

Matt Halliday

Joanne Taylor

Brent Merrick

Andrew Brewer

Managing Director & CEO

Executive General Manager

Executive General Manager

Executive General Manager

Retail, Brand and Culture

Commercial

Infrastructure

Jeff Etherington

Alan Stuart-Grant

Georgina Koch

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Executive General Manager

General Counsel & Company

Strategy and Corporate

Secretary

Development

4

Agenda

SESSION ONE

09:00 - 09:55

Overview, strategy and short-term priorities

Matt Halliday

09:55 - 10:00

Break

SESSION TWO

10:00 - 10:10

F&I Australia

Brent Merrick

10:10 - 10:20

F&I International

Brent Merrick

10:20 - 10:30

Retail

Joanne Taylor

10:30 - 10:40

Energy transition

Alan Stuart-Grant

10:40 - 10:45

Conclusion

Matt Halliday

10:45 - 11:30

Q&A

All

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ampol Limited published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:12:01 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about AMPOL LIMITED
05:13pAMPOL : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
PU
05:13pAMPOL : 2020 Investor Day Presentation
PU
05:13pAMPOL : Announcement of OMBB and Investor Day Presentation
PU
05:11pAMPOL : Off-market Buy-back Booklet
PU
11/01Exxon presses Australia to release aid to oil refiners by January
RE
10/30BP to close Australian oil refinery, losses seen outlasting pandemic
RE
10/29BP to close Australian oil refinery, losses seen outlasting pandemic
RE
10/29BP to shut Australian oil refinery, switch to fuel import terminal
RE
10/27Australian shares inch lower on virus, U.S. stimulus worries
RE
10/18CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Unaudited Financial Results for 3Q 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 845 M 13 028 M 13 028 M
Net income 2020 -425 M -310 M -310 M
Net Debt 2020 1 105 M 807 M 807 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 7 099 M 5 193 M 5 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart AMPOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ampol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,41 AUD
Last Close Price 28,43 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Steven Gregg Chairman
Louise Warner Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Etherington Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPOL LIMITED-16.26%5 193
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD26.65%162 705
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.06%156 191
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.59%71 029
BP PLC-48.18%65 407
NESTE OYJ76.85%49 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ