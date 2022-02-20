Log in
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:44 am
31.25 AUD   -2.74%
05:54pAustralia's Viva Energy swings to annual profit as demand recovers
RE
05:31pAMPOL : 2021 Full Year ASX Release
PU
05:31pAMPOL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
Ampol : 2021 Annual Report

02/20/2022 | 05:31pm EST
ASX Release

only21 February 2022

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) provides the attached 2021 Annual Report.

Authorised for release by: a sub-committee of the Board of Ampol Limited.

AMPOL LIMITED

INVESTOR CONTACT

MEDIA CONTACT

ACN 004 201 307

FRAN VAN REYK

RICHARD BAKER

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

HEAD OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

M +61 419 871 138

M +61 417 375 667

29-33 BOURKE ROAD

T +61 2 9250 5000

T +61 2 9250 5369

ALEXANDRIA NSW 2015

FRANCES.VANREYK@AMPOL.COM.AU

RICHARD.BAKER@AMPOL.COM.AU

2021 Annual Report

Foundations for the future

Foundations for the future

Ampol is Australia's leading transport energy distributor

onlyand retailer.

Our privileged infrastructure, international footprint, supply chain expertise, deep customer relationships, iconic brand and 8,300 passionate people underpin Ampol's position as Australia's leading supplier of mobile energy and provide the foundations to transform our business as energy markets evolve.

useWhile facing the re-emergence of COVID-19, in 2021 Ampol demonstrated the resilience and momentum required to deliver for our customers and our economy today. This was shown through the resilience of our valued employees, our strong operational and financial performance, our commitment to ongoing refining operations

personalat Lytton, and the continued growth of our International business.

These base operations will play a critical role in delivering the financial strength required to invest in our evolving energy business.

In 2021, Ampol released its Future Energy and Decarbonisation strategies, including an ambition to achieve net zero emissions across our operations by 2040. We also established a strategic framework for how we will evolve

our business to support the changing needs of customers through new solutions in electricity, hydrogen, biofuels and carbon mitigation.

The unique Ampol brand remains one of the leading fuel brands in market with 880 sites rebranded at the end of 2021. This brand is supported by our commitment to making a

Fordifference in local communities, including through our major partnerships with The Smith Family and Surf Life Saving Australia. The refresh of sites across our retail, reseller and distributor networks further embeds the positive role that we can play.

With an established management team, fresh momentum, and a new head office in Sydney, we will continue to balance today's business with investment for tomorrow, keeping customers at the heart of everything we do.

We are Powering better journeys both today and into the future.

1

Contents

02 2021 Highlights

04 Message from the Chairman and the Managing Director & CEO

08 Future Energy and Decarbonisation Strategies

10 Our Operations

  1. Fuels and Infrastructure
  1. Convenience Retail
  1. Sustainability
  1. Financial Report

About this report

This 2021 Annual Report for Ampol Limited (ACN 004 201 307) has been prepared as at 21 February 2022. Throughout this document, terms such as Ampol and Ampol Australia have the same meaning as Ampol Group, unless the context states otherwise.

Shareholders can request a printed copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by emailing ampol@boardroomlimited.com.au or writing to

Boardroom Pty Limited Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

2 Ampol Limited Annual Report 2021

2021 Highlights

We achieved strong financial and operational performance in

2021, continued to deliver on commitments to shareholders,

progressed growth strategies, continued our rebrand and put

the foundations in place to transform as energy markets evolve.

Group performance

Fuels and Infrastructure

Convenience Retail

RCOP EBITDA

$1003.

b

RCOP EBIT

$631.2m

57% on 2020

Operating

cash flow

$634.6m

2204.

billion litres

Future Energy and Decarbonisation strategies

launched

Significantly improved performance in Fuels and Infrastructure underpinned by international growth and an improving refiner margin

See page 12

Fuels and Infrastructure

RCOP EBIT

$417.6m 154.4

170% on 2020

20 21

Completed refinery review

with decision to continue operating until at least 2027

Lytton EBIT uplift of

~$300m

when compared with the $144.8m loss in 2020

Significant growth in

International volumes

38% on 2020

Retail network transforming under Ampol as rebrand delivered ahead of schedule

See page 16

Convenience Retail non-fuel EBIT uplift

$52.6m

delivered to date1 On track to achieve

$85m EBIT uplift by 2024

880

sites rebranded to Ampol at end 20212

20

new Ampol Woolworths Metro sites added, with 26 sites now in operation

1,881 sites in branded and AmpolCard‑accepting network,

largest in Australia

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Ampol Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 236 M 14 525 M 14 525 M
Net income 2021 496 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2021 1 662 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 7 447 M 5 345 M 5 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float -
