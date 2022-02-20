Ampol : 2021 Annual Report

Authorised for release by: a sub-committee of the Board of Ampol Limited.

Foundations for the future

Ampol is Australia's leading transport energy distributor

onlyand retailer.

Our privileged infrastructure, international footprint, supply chain expertise, deep customer relationships, iconic brand and 8,300 passionate people underpin Ampol's position as Australia's leading supplier of mobile energy and provide the foundations to transform our business as energy markets evolve.

While facing the re-emergence of COVID-19, in 2021 Ampol demonstrated the resilience and momentum required to deliver for our customers and our economy today. This was shown through the resilience of our valued employees, our strong operational and financial performance, our commitment to ongoing refining operations

at Lytton, and the continued growth of our International business.

These base operations will play a critical role in delivering the financial strength required to invest in our evolving energy business.

In 2021, Ampol released its Future Energy and Decarbonisation strategies, including an ambition to achieve net zero emissions across our operations by 2040. We also established a strategic framework for how we will evolve

our business to support the changing needs of customers through new solutions in electricity, hydrogen, biofuels and carbon mitigation.

The unique Ampol brand remains one of the leading fuel brands in market with 880 sites rebranded at the end of 2021. This brand is supported by our commitment to making a

difference in local communities, including through our major partnerships with The Smith Family and Surf Life Saving Australia. The refresh of sites across our retail, reseller and distributor networks further embeds the positive role that we can play.

With an established management team, fresh momentum, and a new head office in Sydney, we will continue to balance today's business with investment for tomorrow, keeping customers at the heart of everything we do.

We are Powering better journeys both today and into the future.