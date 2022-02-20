Ampol : 2021 Annual Report

Foundations for the future
Ampol is Australia's leading transport energy distributor
onlyand retailer.
Our privileged infrastructure, international footprint, supply chain expertise, deep customer relationships, iconic brand and 8,300 passionate people underpin Ampol's position as Australia's leading supplier of mobile energy and provide the foundations to transform our business as energy markets evolve.
useWhile facing the re-emergence of COVID-19, in 2021 Ampol demonstrated the resilience and momentum required to deliver for our customers and our economy today. This was shown through the resilience of our valued employees, our strong operational and financial performance, our commitment to ongoing refining operations
personalat Lytton, and the continued growth of our International business.
These base operations will play a critical role in delivering the financial strength required to invest in our evolving energy business.
In 2021, Ampol released its Future Energy and Decarbonisation strategies, including an ambition to achieve net zero emissions across our operations by 2040. We also established a strategic framework for how we will evolve
our business to support the changing needs of customers through new solutions in electricity, hydrogen, biofuels and carbon mitigation.
The unique Ampol brand remains one of the leading fuel brands in market with 880 sites rebranded at the end of 2021. This brand is supported by our commitment to making a
Fordifference in local communities, including through our major partnerships with The Smith Family and Surf Life Saving Australia. The refresh of sites across our retail, reseller and distributor networks further embeds the positive role that we can play.
With an established management team, fresh momentum, and a new head office in Sydney, we will continue to balance today's business with investment for tomorrow, keeping customers at the heart of everything we do.
We are Powering better journeys both today and into the future.
1
Contents
02 2021 Highlights
04 Message from the Chairman and the Managing Director & CEO
08 Future Energy and Decarbonisation Strategies
10 Our Operations
-
Fuels and Infrastructure
-
Convenience Retail
-
Sustainability
-
Financial Report
About this report
This 2021 Annual Report for Ampol Limited (ACN 004 201 307) has been prepared as at 21 February 2022. Throughout this document, terms such as Ampol and Ampol Australia have the same meaning as Ampol Group, unless the context states otherwise.
Shareholders can request a printed copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by emailing ampol@boardroomlimited.com.au or writing to
Boardroom Pty Limited Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000