Corporate Governance Statement

As at 21 February 2022

Introduction

We, the Board of Directors (Board) of onlyAmpol Limited (Ampol or the Company)

are committed to acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly, which plays a critical role in our success as an organisation and our ability to generate shareholder value.

The Board has approved this Corporate Governance useStatement (Statement), which summarises Ampol's

Corporate Governance Framework, practices and policies and complies with the fourth edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations) for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

personalFor