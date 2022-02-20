Ampol : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) provides the attached 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G.
AMPOL LIMITED
Ampol Limited
Corporate Governance Statement
21 February 2022
Introduction
the Board of Directors (Board) of Ampol Limited (Ampol or the Company)
are committed to acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly, which plays a critical role in our success as an organisation and our ability to generate shareholder value.
The Board has approved this Corporate Governance Statement (Statement), which summarises Ampol's
Corporate Governance Framework, practices and policies and complies with the fourth edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations) for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.
Contents
Corporate Governance Framework
Board role and responsibilities
2021 highlights
Board composition and non-executive director tenure
Board committees
Board skills matrix
Non-executiveDirector remuneration
Diversity and inclusion
2021 diversity objectives and disclosure on progress against the objectives
Risk management
Environmental and social sustainability
Code of Conduct and Whistleblower Policy
Whistleblower Policy and others
Ampol Foundation
Communicating with security holders
and continuous disclosure
Ampol Limited
3
Corporate Governance Framework
At Ampol, we have a Corporate Governance Framework (CGF) to ensure we have high standards of governance.
The CGF includes a skilled, diverse and independent Board
The Board has delegated responsibility to the Managing
and these Board members also sit on the current Committees
Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO),
of the Board: Audit Committee, Human Resources
Matthew Halliday, who was appointed on 29 June 2020 to
Committee, Safety & Sustainability Committee and the
manage Ampol's day-to-day business and operations within
Nomination Committee. The CGF ensures clear decision
the limits set out in the DOA. The MD & CEO has, in turn,
making and accountability enabled by Ampol's Delegation of
delegated authority to the Ampol Leadership Team (ALT) for
Authority (DOA).
certain matters. The CGF also incorporates Ampol's Values,
Code of Conduct, Strategy, Risk Management Framework and
the Company's continued focus on sustainability.
Our framework structure
Strategy
Shareholders
Never stop
Make a
difference for
caring
Ampol Values
customers
Own it
Connect
to win
Find new
ways
Ampol Limited
4
Board role and responsibilities
The Board directs and oversees the performance and management of Ampol
onlyThe Board Charter outlines the responsibilities and accountabilities of the Board, summarised below.
A copy of the Board Charter is available on the Corporate Governance page of Ampol's website. www.ampol.com.au/about-ampol/investor-centre/corporate-governance
use
Area
Board responsibility
Culture, values, ethical
Model Ampol culture, values and commitment to safety.
standards and diversity
Support management with enhancing and protecting Ampol's reputation and
corporate integrity.
Approve Ampol's Code of Conduct (incorporating the Ampol Values) and
receive an annual report from management in relation to compliance with the
Code of Conduct.
personal
Approve Ampol's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework
including Ampol's sustainability policies, Sustainability Report and other significant
sustainability disclosures.
Approve Ampol's Diversity and Inclusion Policy and the accompanying measurable
objectives for achieving diversity and inclusion across Ampol, and assessing these
objectives and the progress against them annually.
Overall direction, objectives
Approve the Business Plan and budget.
and goals, reviewing and
Approve and oversee management's implementation of Ampol's overall purpose
approving strategy
and strategic direction and financial, operational and safety objectives and goals.
Monitor business performance against the objectives and goals set by the Board
and review the implementation of Board-approved strategies.
Major capital expenditure,
Approve capital expenditure, business acquisitions and other transactions outside
business acquisitions and
the authorities delegated to the MD & CEO.
other transactions
Monitor the progress of major capital projects and business acquisitions and review
the returns from these investments.
Financial matters
Monitor Ampol's financial performance, including the approval of the annual and
and reports
half-year financial statements and reports.
Approve Ampol's Annual Report.
Receive signed declarations from the MD & CEO and the Chief Financial Officer in
relation to financial reports in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Assess the external auditor's independence, based on advice from the Audit
Committee, and taking into account matters related to services provided by the
external auditor during the year.
Determine Ampol's dividend policy and the amount, nature and timing of dividends.
Approve changes to Ampol's capital structure and significant funding
arrangements.
Governance, legal
Establish appropriate standards of corporate governance and legal and
and regulatory
regulatory compliance.
compliance
Approve policies dealing with continuous disclosure, securities trading and
shareholder communication.
Approve Board and Committee charters, the Corporate Governance Statement
and ASX Appendix 4G.
