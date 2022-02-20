Log in
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:44 am
31.25 AUD   -2.74%
05:54pAustralia's Viva Energy swings to annual profit as demand recovers
05:31pAMPOL : 2021 Full Year ASX Release
05:31pAMPOL : 2021 Annual Report
Ampol : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

02/20/2022
ASX Release

21 February 2022

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) provides the attached 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G. Authorised for release by: the Company Secretary of Ampol Limited.

AMPOL LIMITED

INVESTOR CONTACT

MEDIA CONTACT

ACN 004 201 307

FRAN VAN REYK

RICHARD BAKER

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

HEAD OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

M +61 419 871 138

M +61 417 375 667

29-33 BOURKE ROAD

T +61 2 9250 5000

T +61 2 9250 5369

ALEXANDRIA NSW 2015

FRANCES.VANREYK@AMPOL.COM.AU

RICHARD.BAKER@AMPOL.COM.AU

Ampol Limited

Corporate Governance Statement

21 February 2022

Ampol Limited

2

Corporate Governance Statement

As at 21 February 2022

Introduction

We, the Board of Directors (Board) of onlyAmpol Limited (Ampol or the Company)

are committed to acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly, which plays a critical role in our success as an organisation and our ability to generate shareholder value.

The Board has approved this Corporate Governance useStatement (Statement), which summarises Ampol's

Corporate Governance Framework, practices and policies and complies with the fourth edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations) for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Contents

  1. Corporate Governance Framework
  2. Board role and responsibilities
  1. 2021 highlights
  2. Board composition and non-executive director tenure
  3. Board committees
  1. Board skills matrix
  2. Non-executiveDirector remuneration
  3. Diversity and inclusion
  1. 2021 diversity objectives and disclosure on progress against the objectives
  2. Risk management
  1. Environmental and social sustainability
  2. Code of Conduct and Whistleblower Policy
  3. Whistleblower Policy and others
  4. Ampol Foundation
  5. Communicating with security holders
    and continuous disclosure

"We, the Board of

Directors of Ampol Limited, are committed to acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly".

Ampol Limited

3

Corporate Governance Framework

At Ampol, we have a Corporate Governance Framework (CGF) to ensure we have high standards of governance.

The CGF includes a skilled, diverse and independent Board

The Board has delegated responsibility to the Managing

and these Board members also sit on the current Committees

Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO),

of the Board: Audit Committee, Human Resources

Matthew Halliday, who was appointed on 29 June 2020 to

Committee, Safety & Sustainability Committee and the

manage Ampol's day-to-day business and operations within

Nomination Committee. The CGF ensures clear decision

the limits set out in the DOA. The MD & CEO has, in turn,

making and accountability enabled by Ampol's Delegation of

delegated authority to the Ampol Leadership Team (ALT) for

Authority (DOA).

certain matters. The CGF also incorporates Ampol's Values,

Code of Conduct, Strategy, Risk Management Framework and

the Company's continued focus on sustainability.

Our framework structure

Ampol Limited

4

Board role and responsibilities

The Board directs and oversees the performance and management of Ampol

onlyThe Board Charter outlines the responsibilities and accountabilities of the Board, summarised below.

A copy of the Board Charter is available on the Corporate Governance page of Ampol's website. www.ampol.com.au/about-ampol/investor- centre/corporate-governance

use

Area

Board responsibility

Culture, values, ethical

Model Ampol culture, values and commitment to safety.

standards and diversity

Support management with enhancing and protecting Ampol's reputation and

corporate integrity.

Approve Ampol's Code of Conduct (incorporating the Ampol Values) and

receive an annual report from management in relation to compliance with the

Code of Conduct.

personal

Approve Ampol's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework

including Ampol's sustainability policies, Sustainability Report and other significant

sustainability disclosures.

Approve Ampol's Diversity and Inclusion Policy and the accompanying measurable

objectives for achieving diversity and inclusion across Ampol, and assessing these

objectives and the progress against them annually.

Overall direction, objectives

Approve the Business Plan and budget.

and goals, reviewing and

Approve and oversee management's implementation of Ampol's overall purpose

approving strategy

and strategic direction and financial, operational and safety objectives and goals.

Monitor business performance against the objectives and goals set by the Board

and review the implementation of Board-approved strategies.

Major capital expenditure,

Approve capital expenditure, business acquisitions and other transactions outside

business acquisitions and

the authorities delegated to the MD & CEO.

other transactions

Monitor the progress of major capital projects and business acquisitions and review

the returns from these investments.

Financial matters

Monitor Ampol's financial performance, including the approval of the annual and

and reports

half-year financial statements and reports.

Approve Ampol's Annual Report.

Receive signed declarations from the MD & CEO and the Chief Financial Officer in

relation to financial reports in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Assess the external auditor's independence, based on advice from the Audit

Committee, and taking into account matters related to services provided by the

external auditor during the year.

Determine Ampol's dividend policy and the amount, nature and timing of dividends.

Approve changes to Ampol's capital structure and significant funding

arrangements.

Governance, legal

Establish appropriate standards of corporate governance and legal and

and regulatory

regulatory compliance.

compliance

Approve policies dealing with continuous disclosure, securities trading and

shareholder communication.

Approve Board and Committee charters, the Corporate Governance Statement

and ASX Appendix 4G.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Ampol Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
