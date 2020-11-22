Ampol : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back

N/A

N/A

N/A

The percentage of shares to be bought back is not presently known and will depend on the final Buy‐Back price and the amount determined by the Company to be bought back.

The target size of the Buy‐Back is approximately A$300 million. The Company also retains the discretion to vary the size of the Buy‐Back. This includes the discretion to buy back more or less shares or no shares at all. In any event, the Company will buy back less than 10% of the smallest number, at any time during the last 12 months of votes attaching to voting shares of the Company.

The total number of shares to be bought back is not presently known and will depend on the final Buy‐Back price and the amount determined by the Company to be bought back.

The target size of the Buy‐Back is approximately A$300 million. The Company also retains the discretion to vary the size of the Buy‐Back. This includes the discretion to buy back more or less shares or no shares at all. In any event, the Company will buy back less than 10% of the smallest number, at any time during the last 12 months of votes attaching to voting shares of the Company.

The price will be determined by a tender process, as outlined in the Buy‐Back Booklet lodged with the ASX on Monday, 23 November 2020.