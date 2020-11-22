Ampol : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
+Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back(eg, ordinary/preference)
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
Fully paid/partly paid(and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Selective off-marketbuy-back on equal access buy-back conditions (as modified by ASIC)
Ordinary
One for one
Fully paid
Number of shares/units in the+class on issue
Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back
249,706,947
No. An ASIC modification has been obtained pursuant to s 257D(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
7
Reason for buy-back
As part of the Company's capital management
program.
8 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
See ASX announcement entitled
"Announcement Of Off-MarketBuy-Back And Investor Day Presentation" dated 23 November 2020 and Buy-Back Booklet and Information Flyer released to ASX. The Buy‐Back Booklet will also be sent to eligible shareholders upon request.
On-marketbuy-back
Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
N/A
N/A
If the company/trust intends toN/A buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
If the company/trust intends toN/A buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Employee share scheme buy-back
14
Number of shares proposed to be
N/A
bought back
15
Price to be offered for shares
N/A
Selective buy-back
Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
Number of shares proposed to be bought back
Price to be offered for shares
Equal access scheme
19 Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
20 Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
21 Price to be offered for shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
The percentage of shares to be bought back is not presently known and will depend on the final Buy‐Back price and the amount determined by the Company to be bought back.
The target size of the Buy‐Back is approximately A$300 million. The Company also retains the discretion to vary the size of the Buy‐Back. This includes the discretion to buy back more or less shares or no shares at all. In any event, the Company will buy back less than 10% of the smallest number, at any time during the last 12 months of votes attaching to voting shares of the Company.
The total number of shares to be bought back is not presently known and will depend on the final Buy‐Back price and the amount determined by the Company to be bought back.
The total number of shares to be bought back is not presently known and will depend on the final Buy‐Back price and the amount determined by the Company to be bought back.
The price will be determined by a tender process, as outlined in the Buy‐Back Booklet lodged with the ASX on Monday, 23 November 2020.
22 +Record date for participation in Friday, 27 November 2020 offer
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 23 November 2020
