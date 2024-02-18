Ampol Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 37,749.3 million compared to AUD 38,491.5 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 549.1 million compared to AUD 795.9 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 2.304 compared to AUD 3.053 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 2.299 compared to AUD 3.038 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was AUD 2.304 compared to AUD 3.34 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was AUD 2.299 compared to AUD 3.323 a year ago.