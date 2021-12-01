Ampol : Notice under s708A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Important notice

Introduction

The Information Memorandum dated 8 March 2018 (2018 Information Memorandum) relates to the medium term note programme (the Programme) established by Ampol Limited (ABN 40 004 201

( Ampol or the Issuer ) for the issue from time to time of medium term notes. The subordinated notes described herein ( Subordinated Notes or Notes ) are to be issued under the Programme.

This Supplemental Information Memorandum (the Information Memorandum) relates to the Subordinated Notes only and supersedes the 2018 Information Memorandum in relation to the Subordinated Notes. The 2018 Information Memorandum is not relevant for the Subordinated Notes.

The Subordinated Notes will be guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Ampol Australia Petroleum Pty Ltd (ABN 17 000 032 128) (the Guarantor) (together with the Issuer, the Obligors) under a New South Wales law governed Subordinated Guarantee Deed Poll made on 26 November 2021 (the Subordinated Guarantee).

Terms used in this Information Memorandum but not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the Conditions (as defined below).

Responsibility for information

The Issuer has authorised the issue of this Information Memorandum and accepts responsibility for it (other than information relating to the names, addresses and other details of Relevant Parties (as defined below) in the section entitled 'Directory' below).

Other than confirming that their respective names, addresses and other details in this Information Memorandum in the Directory are correct as at the Preparation Date (as defined below), none of the Agents (as defined in the section entitled 'Summary of the Programme' below), nor the Dealers appointed in respect of the issue of the Subordinated Notes (nor any director, employee, agent, adviser or affiliate of any such persons) (together the Relevant Parties) has been involved in the preparation of this Information Memorandum or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, about and assumes no responsibility for the correctness or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information, statement, opinion or forecast contained in this Information Memorandum or in any previous, accompanying or subsequent material or presentation with respect to the Programme, the 2018 Information Memorandum or any Subordinated Notes.

Each Relevant Party accordingly disclaims all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which it might otherwise have in respect of this Information Memorandum, such information incorporated by reference or any such statement. Relevant Parties and advisers named in this Information Memorandum have acted pursuant to the terms of their respective engagements, have not authorised or caused the issue of, and take no responsibility for, this Information Memorandum and do not make, and should not be taken to have verified, any statement or information in this Information Memorandum (other than in respect of their name, address and other details in the Directory).

No offer and confidentiality

This Information Memorandum does not, and is not intended to, constitute and may not be used as an offer or invitation by or on behalf of the Obligors (or any of their respective affiliates) or any Relevant Party to any person to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise deal in any Subordinated Notes.