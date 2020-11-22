Ampol : Off-market Buy-back Booklet

Monday, 23 November 2020 (Sydney): Ampol Limited provides the attached Off-marketBuy-back Booklet and Information Flyer.
Authorised for release by the Board of Ampol Limited.
Off-MarketBuy-Back Booklet
Ampol Limited
ACN 004 201 307
THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT
If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult your financial, taxation or other professional adviser immediately.
Copies of this document, and all materials related to it, should not be sent or otherwise distributed in or into the United States or Canada because this Buy-Back Invitation is not being made, directly or indirectly, in the United States
or Canada.
Off-MarketBuy-Back Booklet
Important dates(1)
November 2020
Announcement of the Buy-Back
Monday, 23 November
Last day that Shares can be acquired on the ASX to
Wednesday, 25 November
be eligible to participate in the Buy-Back and to qualify
for franking credit entitlements in respect of the
Buy-Back consideration
Buy-BackEx-Entitlement Date: the date that Shares
Thursday, 26 November
commence trading on an ex-Buy-Back basis. Shares
acquired on the ASX on or after this date will not confer
an entitlement to participate in the Buy-Back
Buy-Back Record Date: determination of shareholders
Friday, 27 November
entitled to participate in the Buy-Back at 7.00pm
(Sydney time)
December 2020
Despatch of Buy-Back Flyer to eligible shareholders expected
Wednesday, 2 December
to be completed
Tender Period opens
Monday, 7 December
January 2021
Five trading days over which VWAP is calculated (for the
Monday, 18 January
purposes of determining the Market Price)
- Friday, 22 January
Closing Date: Tenders must be received by the Registry
Friday, 22 January
no later than 7.00pm (Sydney time)
Buy-Back Date: Announcement of Buy-Back Price and scale
Monday, 25 January
back (if any) to the ASX and entry into Buy-Back Contracts
Crediting of Buy-Back proceeds to participating
Monday, 1 February
shareholders completed
While Ampol does not anticipate any changes to these dates and times, it reserves the right to vary them by announcement to the ASX. Such an announcement will be taken to amend the Buy-Back Booklet (and the other Buy-Back Documents) accordingly. Ampol may, in its absolute discretion, also decide to vary the size of the Buy-Back (subject to any legal restrictions) or not to proceed with the Buy-Back.
The date of this booklet is 23 November 2020.
Ampol Limited
Eligibility to participate
Excluded Foreign Shareholders are not eligible to participate in the Buy-Back (other than in the limited circumstances as described in Section 4.1). An Excluded Foreign Shareholder is a person who resides outside of Australia and New Zealand and also includes any person who is (or who is acting for the account or benefit of a person who is) in the United States, a US Person or a resident of Canada (or any other jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand). Ampol will also not accept Tender Forms in respect of Restricted Employee Shares.
Unless you are an Excluded Foreign Shareholder, or hold only Restricted Employee Shares, you are eligible to participate in the Buy-Back in respect of Shares registered in your name on the Buy-Back Record Date, and in accordance with the Settlement Rules, those Shares confer an entitlement to receive this Invitation.
Important notice
This is an important booklet. It invites you to make an offer to sell your Shares to Ampol in the Buy-Back.
It contains information to assist you in making a decision as to whether to participate in the Buy-Back.
It does not provide financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account your particular objectives, financial situation, taxation circumstances or needs. You should consider the appropriateness of the Buy-Back having regard to these factors. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult your financial, taxation or other professional adviser. The distribution of this booklet in some jurisdictions outside of Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and does not constitute an invitation to participate in any place where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to do so. Persons who come into possession of this booklet should seek advice on it and observe any restrictions on distributing it.
Copies of the Buy-Back Documents are not being mailed or otherwise distributed or sent into the United States or Canada.
Any person receiving any of the Buy-Back Documents must not distribute or send them into the United States or Canada, or make them available to any Excluded Foreign Shareholder or any person who is in the United States or Canada or any US Person or resident of Canada.
In reviewing this booklet you should also have regard to other information previously made available to you about Ampol, such as its half year statutory accounts for the first six months of financial year 2020 ended 30 June 2020, which are available on the ASX website (www.asx.com.au) and on Ampol's website (www.ampol.com.au) under 'Investor Centre'.
Please note that this Invitation does not constitute or give rise to a legally binding offer capable of your acceptance. If you Tender your Shares into the Buy-Back, you make
a formal offer to sell those Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Buy-Back Documents. If Ampol accepts your Tender, a Buy-Back Contract is formed and your tendered Shares will be sold to Ampol on those terms and conditions.
1
