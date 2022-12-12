Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ampol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-12 am EST
27.25 AUD   +0.59%
05:53aAmpol : has announced the appointment of Faith Taylor to the leadership team in the new position of Executive General Manager, Group General Counsel, Regulation and Company Secretary.
PU
12/04Ampol Changes Australian Registry Management Services Provider
MT
10/25Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ampol : has announced the appointment of Faith Taylor to the leadership team in the new position of Executive General Manager, Group General Counsel, Regulation and Company Secretary.

12/12/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ampol has announced the appointment of Faith Taylor to the leadership team in the new position of Executive General Manager, Group General Counsel, Regulation and Company Secretary.

Taylor joined Ampol in January this year following a 30-year stint as an energy regulatory lawyer with Clayton Utz, including 11 years as a partner in their energy team. Taylor has also been part of the Institute of Bone and Joint Research in either a Board or Company Secretary role for over a decade.

Ampol Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matt Halliday said: "Faith will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge advising on energy transition, renewables and carbon initiatives across both the Government and corporate sectors.

"Faith has proven to be a fantastic asset for Ampol since joining the organisation at the beginning of the year and we look forward to her leadership and guidance of our legal and regulatory affairs team as we continue to navigate the energy transition."

Taylor said she was honoured to step up into this role with Ampol at such an important juncture for the organisation.

"I'm looking forward to leading our legal and secretariat teams and leveraging my insights and experience in the energy sector to support the execution of Ampol's current and ongoing energy transition initiatives," she said.

Taylor replaces Executive General Manager of Governance and Risk Michael Abbott who leaves Ampol's leadership team after two years in the role.

"I want to thank Mike for his leadership and dedication to Ampol over the past two years. Mike has made a significant contribution to Ampol as the business navigated a period of vast transformation, including overseeing the legal team in their recent work on the Z Energy transaction," Halliday added.

Media contact:

media@ampol.com.au

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ampol Limited published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMPOL LIMITED
05:53aAmpol : has announced the appointment of Faith Taylor to the leadership team in the new po..
PU
12/04Ampol Changes Australian Registry Management Services Provider
MT
10/25Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
10/24Australia shares rise on tech, financials boost
RE
10/24Australia's Ampol sees record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss
RE
10/17KBR Secures Contract for GS Caltex's Plastic Recycling Project in South Korea
MT
10/13South Korea's GS Caltex issues more Nov diesel sell tenders - sources
RE
10/10Ampol : 2021 APCO Ampol Annual Report
PU
10/10Ampol : 2022 APCO Ampol Action Plan
PU
09/20Australia Shell fuel owner Viva to pay $201 mln for convenience chain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMPOL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 409 M 24 775 M 24 775 M
Net income 2022 921 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2022 3 172 M 2 158 M 2 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 6 456 M 4 393 M 4 393 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMPOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ampol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,09 AUD
Average target price 34,80 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Greg Barnes Group Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Penelope Ann Winn Independent Non-Executive Director
Melinda Blanton Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPOL LIMITED-8.66%4 393
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.21%426 408
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.17%200 972
BP PLC39.77%102 277
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%73 484
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION66.95%50 067