Ampol has announced the appointment of Faith Taylor to the leadership team in the new position of Executive General Manager, Group General Counsel, Regulation and Company Secretary.

Taylor joined Ampol in January this year following a 30-year stint as an energy regulatory lawyer with Clayton Utz, including 11 years as a partner in their energy team. Taylor has also been part of the Institute of Bone and Joint Research in either a Board or Company Secretary role for over a decade.

Ampol Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matt Halliday said: "Faith will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge advising on energy transition, renewables and carbon initiatives across both the Government and corporate sectors.

"Faith has proven to be a fantastic asset for Ampol since joining the organisation at the beginning of the year and we look forward to her leadership and guidance of our legal and regulatory affairs team as we continue to navigate the energy transition."

Taylor said she was honoured to step up into this role with Ampol at such an important juncture for the organisation.

"I'm looking forward to leading our legal and secretariat teams and leveraging my insights and experience in the energy sector to support the execution of Ampol's current and ongoing energy transition initiatives," she said.

Taylor replaces Executive General Manager of Governance and Risk Michael Abbott who leaves Ampol's leadership team after two years in the role.

"I want to thank Mike for his leadership and dedication to Ampol over the past two years. Mike has made a significant contribution to Ampol as the business navigated a period of vast transformation, including overseeing the legal team in their recent work on the Z Energy transaction," Halliday added.

Media contact:

media@ampol.com.au