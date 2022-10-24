Australia's Ampol expects record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd forecast record full-year earnings and posted a threefold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong demand for refined products pushed up refining margins at the country's biggest fuel supplier.

Its shares, however, sank more than 9%, as its third-quarter net profit missed Jefferies' estimate, amid the company warning of further market volatility.

Tight global oil supply and shrinking refining capacity have powered demand for fuel, bolstering prices of refined products in recent months.

While fuel demand in Australia and New Zealand continued to recover, "volatility has continued to be a feature of global markets, as the competing forces of fears of a weaker economic outlook, increasing mobility and geopolitical tensions continue to swing market sentiment," Chief Executive Officer Matt Halliday said.

"The market volatility experienced year to date is expected to continue in the period ahead."

Ampol shares tumbled as much as 9.3% to A$28.36 by 2330 GMT, underperforming the the broader market which rose 0.6%.

The company's quarterly net profit on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, was A$102.5 million ($64.70 million), significantly missing Jefferies' estimate of A$199 million.

Ampol's Lytton Refinery earned A$143.8 million for the third quarter on a replacement cost basis, a more than six-fold surge from a year earlier.

Refining margin at the Queensland refinery was $15.46 per barrel, significantly higher than $6.76 per barrel a year ago, but below the $32.96 a barrel in the prior quarter.

Ampol also recorded a 20% jump in its quarterly sales volume for Australia to the highest level since the start of the pandemic, at 3.66 billion litres. ($1 = 1.5845 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)