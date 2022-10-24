Advanced search
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
2022-10-24
27.86 AUD   -10.93%
Australia's Ampol expects record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss
RE
10/17KBR Secures Contract for GS Caltex's Plastic Recycling Project in South Korea
MT
10/13South Korea's GS Caltex issues more Nov diesel sell tenders - sources
RE
Australia's Ampol expects record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss

10/24/2022
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd forecast record full-year earnings and posted a threefold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong demand for refined products pushed up refining margins at the country's biggest fuel supplier.

Its shares, however, sank more than 9%, as its third-quarter net profit missed Jefferies' estimate, amid the company warning of further market volatility.

Tight global oil supply and shrinking refining capacity have powered demand for fuel, bolstering prices of refined products in recent months.

While fuel demand in Australia and New Zealand continued to recover, "volatility has continued to be a feature of global markets, as the competing forces of fears of a weaker economic outlook, increasing mobility and geopolitical tensions continue to swing market sentiment," Chief Executive Officer Matt Halliday said.

"The market volatility experienced year to date is expected to continue in the period ahead."

Ampol shares tumbled as much as 9.3% to A$28.36 by 2330 GMT, underperforming the the broader market which rose 0.6%.

The company's quarterly net profit on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, was A$102.5 million ($64.70 million), significantly missing Jefferies' estimate of A$199 million.

Ampol's Lytton Refinery earned A$143.8 million for the third quarter on a replacement cost basis, a more than six-fold surge from a year earlier.

Refining margin at the Queensland refinery was $15.46 per barrel, significantly higher than $6.76 per barrel a year ago, but below the $32.96 a barrel in the prior quarter.

Ampol also recorded a 20% jump in its quarterly sales volume for Australia to the highest level since the start of the pandemic, at 3.66 billion litres. ($1 = 1.5845 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED -10.77% 27.86 Delayed Quote.3.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 91.12 Delayed Quote.19.99%
WTI -0.39% 84.552 Delayed Quote.13.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 480 M 24 891 M 24 891 M
Net income 2022 1 087 M 686 M 686 M
Net Debt 2022 3 120 M 1 967 M 1 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 6,95%
Capitalization 7 454 M 4 700 M 4 700 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Greg Barnes Group Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Penelope Ann Winn Independent Non-Executive Director
Melinda Blanton Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPOL LIMITED3.61%4 636
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION73.00%441 186
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.37%189 862
BP PLC40.53%95 424
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.68%68 391
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION74.06%55 537