Australia's Ampol expects record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd
forecast record full-year earnings and posted a threefold jump
in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong demand for refined
products pushed up refining margins at the country's biggest
fuel supplier.
Its shares, however, sank more than 9%, as its third-quarter
net profit missed Jefferies' estimate, amid the company warning
of further market volatility.
Tight global oil supply and shrinking refining capacity have
powered demand for fuel, bolstering prices of refined products
in recent months.
While fuel demand in Australia and New Zealand continued to
recover, "volatility has continued to be a feature of global
markets, as the competing forces of fears of a weaker economic
outlook, increasing mobility and geopolitical tensions continue
to swing market sentiment," Chief Executive Officer Matt
Halliday said.
"The market volatility experienced year to date is expected
to continue in the period ahead."
Ampol shares tumbled as much as 9.3% to A$28.36 by 2330 GMT,
underperforming the the broader market which rose 0.6%.
The company's quarterly net profit on a replacement cost
basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign
exchange changes, was A$102.5 million ($64.70 million),
significantly missing Jefferies' estimate of A$199 million.
Ampol's Lytton Refinery earned A$143.8 million for the third
quarter on a replacement cost basis, a more than six-fold surge
from a year earlier.
Refining margin at the Queensland refinery was $15.46 per
barrel, significantly higher than $6.76 per barrel a year ago,
but below the $32.96 a barrel in the prior quarter.
Ampol also recorded a 20% jump in its quarterly sales volume
for Australia to the highest level since the start of the
pandemic, at 3.66 billion litres.
($1 = 1.5845 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Echha Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)