Australia's Ampol sees record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd forecast record full-year earnings and posted a threefold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong demand for refined products pushed up refining margins at the country's biggest fuel supplier.

The fuel retailer's shares, however, were down about 12% as at 0150 GMT, as its third-quarter net profit missed Jefferies' estimate, as the company warned of further market volatility.

Tight global oil supply and shrinking refining capacity have powered demand for fuel, bolstering prices of refined products in recent months.

While fuel demand in Australia and New Zealand continued to recover, "volatility has continued to be a feature of global markets, as the competing forces of fears of a weaker economic outlook, increasing mobility and geopolitical tensions continue to swing market sentiment," Chief Executive Officer Matt Halliday said.

"The market volatility experienced year to date is expected to continue in the period ahead."

Halliday added that China's recent increase in refined fuel export quotas "has yet to materialise but remains an area to watch".

RBC Capital Markets analysts view the increase in export quotas "as a potential negative for the outlook for Australian refiner margins, offset by low global product inventories - particularly diesel - and the impact of the Russia –Ukraine conflict".

The company's quarterly net profit on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, was A$102.5 million ($64.70 million), significantly missing Jefferies' estimate of A$199 million.

Ampol's Lytton Refinery earned A$143.8 million for the third quarter on a replacement cost basis, a more than six-fold surge from a year earlier.

Refining margin at the Queensland refinery was $15.46 per barrel, significantly higher than $6.76 per barrel a year ago, but below the $32.96 a barrel in the prior quarter. ($1 = 1.5845 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh, Sameer Manekar and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)