Australia's Ampol sees record annual profit; shares tumble on quarterly miss

*
Shares down as much as 11.8%
*
Q3 RCOP net profit misses estimate
*
Q3 Lytton refiner margin at $15.46/bbl
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd
forecast record full-year earnings and posted a threefold jump
in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong demand for refined
products pushed up refining margins at the country's biggest
fuel supplier.
The fuel retailer's shares, however, were down about 12% as
at 0150 GMT, as its third-quarter net profit missed Jefferies'
estimate, as the company warned of further market volatility.
Tight global oil supply and shrinking refining capacity have
powered demand for fuel, bolstering prices of refined products
in recent months.
While fuel demand in Australia and New Zealand continued to
recover, "volatility has continued to be a feature of global
markets, as the competing forces of fears of a weaker economic
outlook, increasing mobility and geopolitical tensions continue
to swing market sentiment," Chief Executive Officer Matt
Halliday said.
"The market volatility experienced year to date is expected
to continue in the period ahead."
Halliday added that China's recent increase in refined fuel
export quotas "has yet to materialise but remains an area to
watch".
RBC Capital Markets analysts view the increase in export
quotas "as a potential negative for the outlook for Australian
refiner margins, offset by low global product inventories -
particularly diesel - and the impact of the Russia –Ukraine
conflict".
The company's quarterly net profit on a replacement cost
basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign
exchange changes, was A$102.5 million ($64.70 million),
significantly missing Jefferies' estimate of A$199 million.
Ampol's Lytton Refinery earned A$143.8 million for the third
quarter on a replacement cost basis, a more than six-fold surge
from a year earlier.
Refining margin at the Queensland refinery was $15.46 per
barrel, significantly higher than $6.76 per barrel a year ago,
but below the $32.96 a barrel in the prior quarter.
($1 = 1.5845 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh, Sameer Manekar and Echha Jain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)