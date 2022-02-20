Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ampol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:44 am
31.25 AUD   -2.74%
05:54pAustralia's Viva Energy swings to annual profit as demand recovers
RE
05:31pAMPOL : 2021 Full Year ASX Release
PU
05:31pAMPOL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian fuel supplier Ampol annual profit jumps 72% on refinery turnaround

02/20/2022 | 05:23pm EST
(Reuters) - Australia's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd on Monday said its annual profit jumped 72% because of a turnaround at its Lytton Refinery operations, as fuel volumes recovered after the easing of travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ampol and its smaller peer Viva Energy, operators of Australia's last two refineries, have been hammered by lockdowns since the pandemic started, but are now experiencing a rapid recovery in fuel demand with curbs mostly eased and air travel picking up.

"Ampol is well positioned to benefit from the expected recovery in Australian fuel demand, " Ampol said in a statement.

"We welcome the announcement by the Federal Government on the opening of international borders to inbound tourists, although jet demand is still likely to take several years to recover to pre-COVID levels, " it added.

The company had considered closing the Lytton refinery but is operating it with government support until at least 2027. Lytton posted annual earnings before interest and tax of A158.7 million, compared to A$144.8 million loss posted last year.

Ampol said its net profit after tax for the year was A$364.9 million ($261.63 million) on a replacement cost basis compared with a A$211.8 million profit last year.

($1 = 1.3947 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Navya Mittal; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED -2.74% 31.25 Delayed Quote.5.36%
NAVYA -0.97% 1.741 Real-time Quote.-15.49%
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED -0.40% 2.49 Delayed Quote.5.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 236 M 14 525 M 14 525 M
Net income 2021 496 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2021 1 662 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 7 447 M 5 345 M 5 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float -
Chart AMPOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ampol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,25 AUD
Average target price 33,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Penelope Ann Winn Independent Non-Executive Director
Melinda Blanton Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPOL LIMITED5.36%5 345
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION26.43%327 929
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.69%257 192
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.38%206 399
BP PLC18.43%103 406
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.12%79 475