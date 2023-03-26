Fuel supplier Ampol's gas production temporarily hit by outage

March 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd said on Monday it has temporarily ceased operating the fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Lytton refinery in Queensland due to an issue with a slide valve.

The country's top fuel supplier said it expects the impact of the outage on its earnings before taxes to be between A$30 million ($19.96 million) to A$50 million.

Ampol said the Lytton refinery will continue to operate during the repair work and that the impact of the outage is largely limited to production of gasoline from the site.

The FCCU is used in petroleum refineries to convert crude oil into gasoline and other petroleum products.

Ampol said it expects the unit to return to service in May after completion of repairs.

