  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ampol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALD   AU0000088338

AMPOL LIMITED

(ALD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:07 2023-03-24 am EDT
30.23 AUD   -0.85%
05:05pFuel supplier Ampol's gas production temporarily hit by outage
RE
03/23Ampol : and ENEOS Partner to Explore Advanced Biofuels Production in Queensland
PU
03/23Ampol : Expands Doughnut Time Partnership Across Australia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fuel supplier Ampol's gas production temporarily hit by outage

03/26/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
March 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd said on Monday it has temporarily ceased operating the fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Lytton refinery in Queensland due to an issue with a slide valve.

The country's top fuel supplier said it expects the impact of the outage on its earnings before taxes to be between A$30 million ($19.96 million) to A$50 million.

Ampol said the Lytton refinery will continue to operate during the repair work and that the impact of the outage is largely limited to production of gasoline from the site.

The FCCU is used in petroleum refineries to convert crude oil into gasoline and other petroleum products.

Ampol said it expects the unit to return to service in May after completion of repairs.

($1 = 1.5029 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED -0.85% 30.23 Delayed Quote.6.90%
BRENT OIL 0.90% 75.16 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.37% 379.59 Real-time Quote.-13.71%
WTI 0.86% 69.852 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
Analyst Recommendations on AMPOL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 33 818 M 22 454 M 22 454 M
Net income 2023 627 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2023 3 001 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 6,36%
Capitalization 7 204 M 4 783 M 4 783 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMPOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ampol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,23 AUD
Average target price 35,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Greg Barnes Group Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Penelope Ann Winn Independent Non-Executive Director
Melinda Blanton Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPOL LIMITED6.90%4 783
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.14%421 469
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-13.50%169 929
BP PLC2.40%105 901
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.40%81 692
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.14%55 071
