Increased Silicon Nanowire Anode Manufacturing Capacity at Fremont, CA, Headquarters to Address Growing Electric Mobility Demand

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced that it has completed its qualification process for its centrotherm mass production deposition tool (the “centrotherm tool”) to manufacture silicon nanowire anodes. This milestone marks a pivotal step in ramping production capacity to meet the growing demand for its ultra-high-energy SiMaxx™ cells in electric mobility applications.

Throughout its capacity expansion in Fremont, Amprius has been working on its anode fabrication process for the centrotherm tool to achieve the targeted silicon anode performance necessary for Amprius to begin shipping commercial cells. Amprius’ demand pipeline is robust with current SiMaxx capacity sold out through 2024. With this qualification process complete, Amprius is able to complement the Company’s existing roll-to-roll systems with the centrotherm tool. This enables an increase in SiMaxx shipments as Amprius advances its Fremont, California, production ramp to 2 MWh, representing approximately a 10X increase in capacity online exiting 2024.

“This achievement signifies a crucial advancement in scaling up production capacity to address the increasing need for our ultra-high-energy cells in electric mobility applications,” said Jon Bornstein, President of Amprius Labs. “Our primary focus in Fremont is to supply high-energy cells to meet this demand. The successful qualification of our production solution not only accelerates our ramp-up in Fremont this year but also prepares us to manufacture SiMaxx at our gigawatt-hour-scale factory in Brighton, CO.”

In addition to internal validation, Amprius has garnered support from industry partners such as BAE Systems. Robert Davidson from BAE Systems emphasized the importance of Amprius' qualification progress, stating, “The availability of ultra-high-energy cells is paramount to extend the operating capability of our PHASA-35 High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) vehicle. We are excited that Amprius is increasing the production capacity of its most advanced cells, aligning with our goal of establishing aircraft capable of addressing next-generation applications in long endurance, high altitude, and communications.”

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado, and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About BAE Systems

Learn more about BAE Systems here: https://www.baesystems.com/en/home

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and ability of Amprius to increase its manufacturing capacity, customers’ demand for Amprius’ batteries, the ability of Amprius to build a large-scale manufacturing facility, and the batteries to be produced at Amprius’ large-scale manufacturing facility. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including delays in permitting, construction and operation of production facilities; Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; Amprius’ ability to commercially produce high performing batteries; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius batteries; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

