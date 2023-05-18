Amprius Hosts Prominent YouTuber and Engineering Expert Sandy Munro

Munro Tours Amprius’ Headquarters for an Inside View of the Manufacturing Process and Next-Generation Battery Technology

Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius” or the “Company") (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, recently hosted Sandy Munro – engineering expert based in Detroit, MI and creator of the prominent YouTube channel Munro Live – at the Amprius Lab in Fremont, California. Munro’s visit to California followed his update when Amprius announced the breaking news of a 500Wh/kg, 1300 Wh/l battery platform in March. His visit included a tour of the facility and manufacturing process, as well as a peek into our mass production equipment and future scaling plans. In addition, the Company was pleased to share a walk-through of the testing and validation of Amprius’ anode technology and a live demonstration of its extreme fast charge battery test rate of 0-80% state of charge in approximately six minutes.

“This is about as revolutionary as I’ve seen. We watch a lot of different tests, and I haven’t seen anything like this, it’s really quite impressive,” said Sandy Munro, CEO of Munro & Associates and creator of the Munro Live YouTube channel. “You have something that gives me twice as much power as anyone else can as far as gravimetric and volumetric standpoint. I’m totally blown away; I’ve had a chance to watch the whole process and you’ve got it all locked in.”

“We were honored to give Sandy a tour of our facility and share the details of our next-generation battery technology,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius. “We recognize Sandy’s influence and respect in the automotive and engineering communities especially given his knowledge of electric vehicles and all of the leading battery suppliers today.”

To watch the full Amprius Lab tour and fast charge demonstration titled, “Nobody Has Anything like This: Amprius Factory Tour” visit Sandy Munro’s YouTube channel, Munro Live. To view the breaking news of the 500Wh/kg battery visit this link from March 2023: BREAKING NEWS: Amprius Creates a 500Wh/kg Battery - YouTube.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

