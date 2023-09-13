Transportation and Power Generation Veteran Tony Satterthwaite Named Council’s First Member

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced the formation of its new Industry Advisory Council (the “Council”). The Council is intended to provide the Company with key, multi-industry expertise including advising senior management through the Company’s next growth phase. Current independent director Mary Gustanski has been appointed Chair of the Council, and transportation industry veteran Tony Satterthwaite has been named the Council’s first outside member.

The Council will be an important resource to the Company as it expands its presence in aviation and various vehicular transportation end markets. Ms. Gustanski and Mr. Satterthwaite, along with future Council members, will regularly meet with Amprius management to share perspectives and provide input on the Company's strategic plans and execution.

Mr. Satterthwaite brings over 30 years of experience in the transportation and power generation industries. Through his role on the Council, Mr. Satterthwaite will be focused on the Company's product and customer development across transportation end markets. He is currently the Senior Vice President at Cummins, Inc., a global power solutions provider, where he is responsible for solving large enterprise challenges and aligning business units across digital products and services.

“Forming this Advisory Council represents another important step towards Amprius’ future as we look to become a renewable energy provider for multiple end markets,” said Amprius Chairman of the Board Don Dixon. “As we expand our capabilities and increase our product portfolio to address new applications, it is vital that we leverage the expertise of this new group to support our strategic planning efforts. Mary and Tony bring a deep knowledge of building brands and serving end customer needs across the, power generation, EV, and broader transportation sector, making them the ideal initial members on our Council. We look forward to benefitting from their insights as Amprius continues its journey to revolutionize the electric mobility industry.”

“As new entrants proliferate the energy transition ecosystem, it is becoming increasingly important to have strategic relationships to develop a differentiated go-to-market approach even for superior technology providers,” said Mr. Satterthwaite. “Amprius’ industry leading technology is going to be highly relevant in several end markets, and I believe I can leverage my experience to aid the acceleration of its growth in the United States and abroad. I look forward to working with the senior leadership team to build key relationships and deploy strategies to execute on their expanding mission.”

The Company will look to bring on additional industry leaders in the aviation and automotive sectors and plans to announce future appointments in the coming months.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The Company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance and potential application of Amprius’ batteries, the estimated size of the UAS market and the potential implications of Amprius’ batteries for the UAS market and the entire battery industry. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; Amprius’ ability to commercially produce high performing batteries; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ products; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

