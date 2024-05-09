Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius"), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s results and provides an update on its business initiatives including product roadmap milestones, manufacturing scale-up progress, and customer acquisition efforts.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 866-424-3442

International Number: 201-689-8548

Webcast: Register and Join

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxxTM batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCoreTM platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509635552/en/