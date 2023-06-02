Advanced search
  5. Amprius Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPX   US03214Q1085

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AMPX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-02 pm EDT
7.650 USD    0.00%
04:39pAmprius Technologies, U.S. Energy Department Agree to End Cost-Shared Project
DJ
04:32pAmprius Technologies, US Department of Energy to End Negotiation of Cost-Sharing Grant
MT
04:09pAmprius and U.S. Department of Energy Mutually Agree to End Negotiations for Cost Sharing Grant
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amprius Technologies, U.S. Energy Department Agree to End Cost-Shared Project

06/02/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Amprius Technologies on Friday said it and the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains mutually agreed to end their cost-shared demonstration project.

The manufacturer and distributor of batteries said its decision to exit the program provides it with much more operational flexibility in scale and other areas required to manufacture its batteries.

In March, Amprius said it would build a gigawatt-scale factory in Colorado for its next-generation lithium-ion batteries, which would've received $50 million in DOE funding.

Chief Executive Officer Kang Sun on Friday said the Colorado production site still remains a priority. It is still expected to be operational by 2025, the company said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1638ET

