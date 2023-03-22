Advanced search
    AMPX   US03214Q1085

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AMPX)
03:00:02 2023-03-22 pm EDT
5.500 USD   +8.06%
Amprius Wins Best of Show New Product Award at 2023 International Battery Seminar
BU
03/09Amprius Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Amprius Technologies, Inc. Announces Change in Jonathan Bornstein’s Officer Title from Chief Operating Officer to President
CI
Amprius Wins Best of Show New Product Award at 2023 International Battery Seminar

03/22/2023 | 09:31pm EDT
Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, is pleased to announce that its 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cell was voted the inaugural Best of Show New Product Award by energy industry professionals attending the 2023 International Battery Seminar.

Amprius Wins Best of Show New Product Award at 2023 International Battery Seminar (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to recognize Amprius’ 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L as our inaugural Best of Show New Product Award among a highly competitive field of industry-leading energy solutions,” said Craig Wohlers, Executive Director of Conferences at the International Battery Seminar. “Amprius provides customers a product at the forefront of transforming electric mobility with its revolutionary Silicon Anode lithium-ion battery.”

Amprius is the first known company to commercialize 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L lithium-ion batteries. Amprius is powering a new era, offering a drop-in replacement for conventional lithium-ion batteries while delivering up to 80% higher energy density. Leveraging its patented silicon anode platform, the Company’s commercially proven batteries deliver unmatched performance with ultra-high energy density, high power density, extremely fast charge rate capability and wide operating temperature range. Amprius has shipped batteries to the US Army, Airbus, FLIR, AeroVironment, and BAE Systems, among others.

The 2023 Best of Show Awards offer exhibitors of the International Battery Seminar an exclusive opportunity to distinguish and highlight their products, ranging from an innovative application, technology, tool, or solution. The International Battery community was invited to identify exceptional innovation in technologies used by industry professionals, voting on the most impactful new, or significantly improved products, of the year via an online submission during the event. The acclaimed 450 Wh/kg battery cell received the most votes from registered attendees recognizing it as the best new product in the battery industry.

For more information on Amprius, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. To serve significant customer demand for its high-performance silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, Amprius recently signed a letter of intent for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado that initially provides a potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) manufacturing capacity.

For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,45 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 465 M 465 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 104x
Capi. / Sales 2023 99,3x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 18,0%
Amprius Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kang Sun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra Wallach Chief Financial Officer
Donald R. Dixon Chairman
Stefan Ionel Chief Technology Officer
Steven J. Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.64%430
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.47%139 843
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.31.57%97 869
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.92%19 767
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.131.81%15 298
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.3.16%7 652
