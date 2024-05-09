Cutting-Edge SiMaxx™ Silicon Anode Safe Cells are Expected to Double the Energy Density of Existing Solutions and Significantly Extend Mission Time for Soldiers

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced it will supply its state-of-the-art SiMaxx™ safe cells to complete the development and qualification for the U.S. Army's next-generation Wearable Battery pack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509488820/en/

Amprius to integrate safe cells into next-generation U.S. Army Wearable Battery pack. (Photo: Business Wire)

One of the recent U.S. Army demands has been for wearable battery technology – powerful solutions in relatively lightweight and compact packages that soldiers can safely carry and wear. The U.S. Army has been working to revolutionize power solutions for dismounted soldiers by introducing a next-generation battery pack with significantly higher energy density than current solutions. When integrated into a battery pack, the SiMaxx™ safe cells will approximately double the energy density of existing solutions, significantly extending mission time for soldiers on the battlefield.

“This battery pack integration marks a significant advancement in enhancing on-the-ground power solutions for the U.S. Army,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “Our SiMaxx™ safe cells, known for their high energy density and safety features, will play a crucial role in enhancing mission time and reliability for dismounted soldiers.”

This development in battery technology for the U.S. Army represents a substantial progression in wearable battery technology and underscores the importance of innovation in supporting the modernization efforts for our soldiers in the field.

The SiMaxx™ safe cells were developed as part of the U.S. Army-funded Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) program, an industrial preparedness effort focused on scaling critical Army-wide manufacturing requirements. In July 2023, Amprius SiMaxx™ safe cells successfully passed the rigorous safety and performance requirements of MIL-PRE-32383 (Military Performance Specification). In January 2024, Amprius successfully completed its scale-up manufacturing initiative under ManTech, which included the delivery of SiMaxx™ safe cells.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry's highest-known energy density cells. The company's commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform.

