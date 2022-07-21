AMREP : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending --04-30, 2022 (Form 10-K)

Income Taxes. The Company had a provision for income taxes of $5,704,000 for 2022 compared to a provision for income taxes of $2,643,000 for 2021. The provision for income taxes correlated to the amount of income before income taxes during each year.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

AMREP Corporation is a holding company that conducts substantially all of its operations through subsidiaries. As a holding company, AMREP Corporation is dependent on its available cash and on cash from subsidiaries to pay expenses and fund operations. The Company's liquidity is affected by many factors, including some that are based on normal operations and some that are related to the real estate industry and the economy generally.

The Company's primary sources of funding for working capital requirements are cash flow from operations, bank financing for specific real estate projects, a revolving line of credit and existing cash balances. Land and homebuilding properties generally cannot be sold quickly, and the ability of the Company to sell properties has been and will continue to be affected by market conditions. The ability of the Company to generate cash flow from operations is primarily dependent upon its ability to sell the properties it has selected for disposition at the prices and within the timeframes the Company has established for each property. The development of additional lots for sale, construction of homes or pursuing other real estate projects will require financing or other sources of funding, which may not be available on acceptable terms (or at all). If the Company is unable to obtain such financing, the Company's results of operations could be adversely affected.

The Company expects the primary demand for funds in the short-term and long-term future will be for the development and acquisition of land, construction of home and commercial projects and general and administrative expenses. The development and acquisition of land and construction of home and commercial projects is generally required to satisfy delivery obligations of developed land or finished homes to customers. Further, the Company regularly evaluates property available for purchase from third parties for possible acquisition and development by the Company. To the extent the sources of capital described above are insufficient to meet its needs, the Company may conduct public or private offerings of securities, dispose of certain assets or draw on existing or new debt facilities. The Company believes that it has adequate cash, bank financing and cash flows from operations to provide for its anticipated spending in fiscal year 2023.

COVID-19 Impact and Response.In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. Subsequently, extraordinary and wide-ranging actions were taken by public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, including quarantines, shelter-in-place orders and similar mandates for many individuals to substantially restrict daily activities and for many businesses to curtail or cease normal operations.

The Company's construction operations have continued functioning during this period subject to health and safety protocols in order to protect the Company's employees, trade contractors and homebuilder customers. Those restrictions, combined with a reduction in the availability, capacity and efficiency of municipal and private services necessary to progress land development and homebuilding, have reduced the Company's sales pace and delayed certain projects and deliveries. The inconsistent and unpredictable impacts of the COVID-19 virus and related variants, including changing governmental directives, public health challenges and progress, macroeconomic consequences and market reactions thereto, may cause the Company to adjust its planning and operations and makes it more challenging for the Company to estimate the future performance of the business and develop strategies to generate growth. Despite the development of vaccines and more effective treatments for the physical impacts of COVID-19, there are no reliable estimates of how long the COVID-19 pandemic, or its related impacts on overall economic conditions or the global supply chain, will last. As a result, the unpredictability of the current economic and public health conditions will continue to evolve. While the Company cannot reasonably estimate the length or severity of this pandemic or if there will be additional periods of increases or spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases, future mutations or related strains of the virus in areas in which the Company operates, the cumulative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain and the Company's operations could materially impact the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

The Company could also be negatively impacted if disruptions related to COVID-19 (a) decrease consumer confidence generally or with respect to purchasing a home or cause civil unrest, (b) precipitate a prolonged economic downturn or an extended rise in unemployment or tempering of wage growth, any of which could lower demand for the Company's products, impair the Company's ability to sell and build finished lots and homes in a typical manner or at all, impair the Company's ability to generate revenues and cash flows, or impair the Company's ability to access the capital or lending markets (or significantly increase the costs of doing so), (c) increase the costs or decrease the supply of construction materials or the availability of subcontractors and other talent, including as a result of infections or medically necessary or recommended self-quarantining, or governmental mandates to direct production activities to support public health efforts or (d) result in the Company recognizing charges in future periods, which may be material, for impairments related to the Company's inventory or investment assets. Any epidemic, pandemic or similar serious public health issue, and the measures undertaken by governmental authorities to address it, could significantly disrupt or prevent the Company from