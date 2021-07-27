AMREP : REPORTS FISCAL 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)

AMREP REPORTS FISCAL 2021 RESULTS
Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2021 - AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $7,392,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for its 2021 fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for the prior year. Revenues were $40,069,000 for fiscal 2021 and $18,783,000 for fiscal 2020.
More information about the Company's financial performance in 2021 and 2020 may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
40,069,000
|
|
|
$
|
18,783,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,392,000
|
|
|
$
|
(5,903,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) per share - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
(0.73
|
)
|
Income (loss) per share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
(0.73
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
7,743,000
|
|
|
|
8,134,000
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
7,773,000
|
|
|
|
8,134,000
|
Disclaimer
AMREP Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:32:06 UTC.