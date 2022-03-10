Log in
    AXR   US0321591051

AMREP CORPORATION

(AXR)
AMREP : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

03/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
AMREP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

Havertown, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2022 - AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2,093,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3,484,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $9,816,000 and $36,559,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and $7,864,000 and $21,326,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.

More information about the Company's financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended January 31,
2022 2021
Revenues $ 9,816,000 $ 7,864,000
Net income (loss) $ 910,000 $ 2,093,000
Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.12 $ 0.29
Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.28
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 7,363,000 7,343,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 7,385,000 7,372,000
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2022 2021
Revenues $ 36,559,000 $ 21,326,000
Net income (loss) $ 5,873,000 $ 3,484,000
Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.80 $ 0.44
Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.44
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 7,357,000 7,872,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 7,380,000 7,903,000

Disclaimer

AMREP Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
