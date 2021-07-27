Log in
    AXR   US0321591051

AMREP CORPORATION

(AXR)
  Report
AMREP Reports Fiscal 2021 Results

07/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $7,392,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for its 2021 fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for the prior year. Revenues were $40,069,000 for fiscal 2021 and $18,783,000 for fiscal 2020.

More information about the Company’s financial performance in 2021 and 2020 may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.        

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Twelve Months Ended April 30,
   2021  2020 
     
Revenues $40,069,000 $18,783,000 
     
Net income (loss) $7,392,000 $(5,903,000)
     
Income (loss) per share – Basic $          0.95 $(0.73)
Income (loss) per share – Diluted $          0.95 $(0.73)
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic  7,743,000  8,134,000 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted  7,773,000  8,134,000 


CONTACT:Adrienne M. Uleau
 Vice President, Finance and Accounting
 (610) 487-0907


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,90 M - -
Net cash 2020 13,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,9 M 87,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 34,2%
Managers and Directors
Christopher V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrienne M. Uleau Controller, Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Edward B. Cloues Non-Executive Chairman
Albert V. Russo Independent Director
Robert Edward Robotti Independent Director
