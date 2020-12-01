Log in
AmRest Holdings SE    EAT   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(EAT)
AmRest : RB 26/2020 Appointment of the Executive Chairman of the AmRest Group

12/01/2020 | 03:13am EST
AmRest Holdings, SE ('AmRest' or the 'Company'), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law, issues the following statement of Other relevant information on Corporate Governance:

It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of AmRest, following the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, has resolved to appoint Mr. José Parés Gutiérrez, current Chairman of the Board of Directors and of its Executive Committee, as new Executive Chairman of the AmRest Group.

The Executive Chairman will be delegated all of the powers that correspond to the Board of Directors except those that are non-delegable by virtue of the current legislation, the Bylaws and the Regulations of the Board of Directors of AmRest.

The Board appreciates Mr. Parés for accepting the position and is confident that he will perform outstandingly as highest ranked executive of the AmRest Group.

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
