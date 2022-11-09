Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. AmRest Holdings SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAT   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(EAT)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-11-09 pm EST
18.40 PLN   +0.77%
12:41pAmrest : Press Release - AmRest Q3 2022 Financial Results
PU
12:31pAmrest : continues its positive growth, reaching revenues of 658 million EUR in Q3 2022
PU
11/07Q3 2022 Amrest Investors Teleconference, November 10th, 2022, 4 : 00 pm (CET)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AmRest : continues its positive growth, reaching revenues of 658 million EUR in Q3 2022

11/09/2022 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09-11-2022
AmRest continues its positive growth, reaching revenues of 658 million EUR in Q3 2022
  • Revenues for the third quarter reached 658.2 million EUR, 23.3% growth Y-o-Y
  • The Group's EBITDA reached 114.0 million EUR, 6.1% higher than in the same period of 2021
  • Profit attributed to shareholders at 34.4 million EUR

AmRest Group, a leading European multi-brand restaurant operator, continued a growth trend by achieving consolidated sales for a third quarter amounting to 658.2 million EUR, an increase of 23.3% year-on-year and 30.4% compared to the same quarter in 2019 (pre-pandemic period). In terms of the comparable same-store sales index, the level reached 117% with respect to 2021.

The Group's EBITDA reached 114 million EUR during Q3 2022, which was 6.1% higher than in the same period of 2021.The EBITDA margin stood at 17.3%, the highest figure in the current financial year, although 2.8 percentage points lower than in the same quarter of the previous year. These figures are due to the high levels of inflation in the global economy as a result of the cost pressures in energy products and the increase in raw material prices. Despite this, the profit attributed to shareholders amounted to 34.3 million EUR.

In terms of balance sheet in the current year own resources increased by 40.9 million EUR, more than 13% growth. In addition, the Group has decreased its net financial debt by 16.4 million EUR in the quarter and by 212.5 million EUR since the COVID outbreak.

According to Eduardo Zamarripa, Chief Financial Officer for AmRest Holdings SE,: "AmRest remains in a well position with its attractive value-for-money offer and a well-balanced portfolio across brands and countries. From the perspective of distribution channels, as in previous months, the dine-in channel again showed the strongest growth following the progressive elimination of Covid restrictions in most of the countries where AmRest operates, with the major exception of China, still affected by zero Covid policies".

The Group has a proven business model, able to adapt efficiently to the needs of a growing customer base. Also, a strong balance sheet that provides the necessary flexibility to be able to face a context of high economic uncertainty while continuing to invest in the opening of new restaurants, refurbishment of existing ones and increasing investments in digitalisation.

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMREST HOLDINGS SE
12:41pAmrest : Press Release - AmRest Q3 2022 Financial Results
PU
12:31pAmrest : continues its positive growth, reaching revenues of 658 million EUR in Q3 2022
PU
11/07Q3 2022 Amrest Investors Teleconfere : 00 pm (CET)
PU
09/09AmRest Amends 2017 Credit Deal To Secure More Funds
MT
09/03AmRest Holdings SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/02Transcript : AmRest Holdings SE, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 02, 2022
CI
09/01Amrest : achieves highest ever quarterly revenues, reaching 606 million EUR in Q2 2022
PU
09/01Amrest : Press Release - AmRest Q2/H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/29H1 2022 Amrest Investors Teleconfere : 30 pm (CEST)
PU
07/18Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 464 M 2 235 M 2 235 M
Net income 2022 279 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 5 475 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 003 M 855 M 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 35 215
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
AmRest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,26 PLN
Average target price 26,15 PLN
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Comas Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Zamarripa Chief Financial Officer
José Parés Gutiérrez Chairman
Robert Zuk Chief Information Officer
Daniel Ignacio del Río Benítez Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE-34.13%861
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.67%106 468
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.81%37 837
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.17%17 151
SODEXO16.38%13 215
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-14.69%4 965