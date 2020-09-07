H1 2020 AmRest Investors Teleconference, September 25th, 2020, 4:...

The Management Team of AmRest Holdings SE invites to the H1 2020 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on September 25th, 2020 at 4:30 pm (CEST).

AmRest H1 2020 Financial Statement will be published on September 24st, 2020, after the WSE session.

The presentation summarizing AmRest H1 2020 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on September 25th, 2020 before the teleconference.

All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at investors.relations@amrest.eu by September 25th, 2020, 1:00 pm (CEST)

Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.