Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  AmRest Holdings SE    EAT   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(EAT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H1 2020 AmRest Investors Teleconference, September 25th, 2020, 4:...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

The Management Team of AmRest Holdings SE invites to the H1 2020 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on September 25th, 2020 at 4:30 pm (CEST).

AmRest H1 2020 Financial Statement will be published on September 24st, 2020, after the WSE session.

The presentation summarizing AmRest H1 2020 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on September 25th, 2020 before the teleconference.

All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at investors.relations@amrest.eu by September 25th, 2020, 1:00 pm (CEST)

Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 17:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMREST HOLDINGS SE
01:05pH1 2020 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : ...
PU
08/12AMREST : RB 21 2020 Wstępne wyniki sprzedaży w drugim kwartale 2020 ro..
PU
08/12AMREST : RB 21 2020 Preliminary Sales update Q2 2020
PU
08/12AMREST : RB 20/2020 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
08/12AMREST : RB 20/2020 Transakcje na akcjach własnych AmRest wykonane w ramach..
PU
07/28AMREST : RB 19/2020 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
07/02AMREST : RB 15/2020 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
07/01AMREST : RB 16/2020 Resignation and appointment of Director
PU
05/14Q1 2020 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 30 pm...
PU
05/05AMREST : RB 12/2020 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 259 M 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net income 2020 -539 M -143 M -143 M
Net Debt 2020 4 555 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 477 M 1 182 M 1 191 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 37 301
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
AmRest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,15 PLN
Last Close Price 20,45 PLN
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Chandler Chief Executive Officer
José Parés Gutiérrez Chairman
Olgierd Danielewicz Chief Operations Officer
Eduardo Zamarripa Chief Financial Officer
Robert Zuk Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE-52.77%1 182
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.88%100 841
COMPASS GROUP PLC-33.86%29 437
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-18.10%11 597
SODEXO-39.57%10 966
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED35.96%4 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group