Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Amrutanjan Health Care Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    590006   INE098F01031

AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(590006)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
790.35 INR   -1.63%
01:24pAMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
05/24Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
02/11Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Declares Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amrutanjan Health Care : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED /

SHARES HELD AFTER

DATE OF

NAME(S) OF

SHARES

Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal

DISPOSED

THE ACQUISITION/

CREDIT/DEBIT

PROMOTER

DISPOSAL

OF SHARES IN

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

ACQUIRED /

% OF

% OF

DEPOSITORY

SYMBOL

DISPOSED -

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

TRANSACTION

NUMBER

% OF TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

ACCOUNT1/TRA

PROMOTER

TYPE

EQUITY SHARE

EQUITY

EQUITY

NSFER OF

GROUP

CAPITAL

SHARE

SHARE

PHYSICAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SHARES

S SAMBHU

AMRUTANJ

Amrutanjan

PRASAD

Health Care

29(1)

EXECUTOR TO

Acquisition

0

0.0

2254790

7.71

2254790

7.71

13-Jun-2022

AN

Limited

THE ESATE OF S

RAMAYAMMA

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LIMITED
01:24pAMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
05/24Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
02/11Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Declares Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year ..
CI
02/11Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
02/07Amrutanjan Health Care Board to Consider Second Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
2021Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2021Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Declares First Interim Dividend
CI
2021Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2021AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LIMITED(BSE : 590006) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 058 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net income 2022 672 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
Net cash 2022 2 045 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 23 102 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sambhu Prasad Sivalenka Chairman & Managing Director
N. Swaminathan Chief Financial Officer
Jayaram Ravichandran GM-Quality Control, QA, Research & Development
Soumomoy Pal General Manager-Information Technology
M. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LIMITED-15.53%296
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.18%24 389
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.58%17 495
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.28%15 102
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.38%11 490
CIPLA LIMITED-3.11%9 456