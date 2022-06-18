Amrutanjan Health Care : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED / SHARES HELD AFTER DATE OF NAME(S) OF SHARES Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal DISPOSED THE ACQUISITION/ CREDIT/DEBIT PROMOTER DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN COMPANY REGULATION AND/OR ACQUIRED / % OF % OF DEPOSITORY SYMBOL DISPOSED - NAME TYPE PERSONS IN TRANSACTION NUMBER % OF TOTAL NUMBER TOTAL NUMBER TOTAL ACCOUNT1/TRA PROMOTER TYPE EQUITY SHARE EQUITY EQUITY NSFER OF GROUP CAPITAL SHARE SHARE PHYSICAL CAPITAL CAPITAL SHARES S SAMBHU AMRUTANJ Amrutanjan PRASAD Health Care 29(1) EXECUTOR TO Acquisition 0 0.0 2254790 7.71 2254790 7.71 13-Jun-2022 AN Limited THE ESATE OF S RAMAYAMMA

