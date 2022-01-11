Amryt Pharma : Corporate Overview January 2022 PDF
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
January 11, 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation has been prepared by the Company. "Presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed during the meeting. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue, or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries (together the "Group") or in any other entity, nor shall this presentation or any part of it, or the fact of its presentation, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment activity nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Group. Past performance, including the price at which the Company's securities have been bought or sold in the past and the past yield on the Company's securities, cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as financial, legal, tax, accounting, actuarial or other specialist advice and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser or independent legal counsel. Neither this presentation nor any information contained in this presentation should be transmitted into, distributed in or otherwise made available in whole or in part by the recipients of the presentation to any other person in any jurisdiction which prohibits or restricts the same except in compliance with or as permitted by law or regulation. Recipients of this presentation are required to inform themselves of and comply with all restrictions or prohibitions in such jurisdictions.
Accordingly, by requesting to receive and reviewing this document you represent that you are able to receive this document without contravention of any legal or regulatory restrictions applicable to you. No responsibility is accepted by and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company, the Group, their affiliates and advisers and their respective directors, officers, partners, representatives, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability, whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, as to the accuracy, fairness, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein or discussed verbally or as to the reasonableness of any assumptions on which any of the same is based or the use of any of the same or for any errors, omissions or misstatements in or from this presentation. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given by the Company, the Group, their affiliates and advisers and their respective directors, officers, partners, representatives, employees and agents as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this presentation or any other written or oral information which has been or may be made available. Accordingly, no such person will be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person resulting from the use of the information contained herein, or for any opinions expressed by any such person, or any errors, omissions or misstatements made by any of them. No duty of care is owed or will be deemed to be owed to any person in relation to the presentation. No reliance whatsoever may be placed on the presentation for any purpose. By accepting this presentation, you agree to use and maintain any such information in accordance with your contractual obligations and applicable laws, including all applicable securities laws. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified.
The Amryt logo, Myalept®, Myalepta®, Juxtapid®, Lojuxta®, Filsuvez® and Mycapssa® and other trademarks or service marks of Amryt appearing in this presentation are the property of Amryt. This presentation includes trademarks, tradenames and service marks, certain of which belong to us and others that are the property of other organizations. Solely for convenience, trademarks, tradenames and service marks referred to in this presentation appear without the ®, TM and SM symbols, but the absence of those symbols is not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert our rights or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights to these trademarks, tradenames and service marks to the fullest extent under applicable law. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, trade names or service marks to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply, a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties. Filsuvez® (Oleogel-S10/birch triterpenes/formerly known as AP101) is currently an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval by the FDA or EMA. Elements of this presentation only apply in the event that Filsuvez® is approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities. Mycapssa® has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide but remains an investigational drug outside the US and for other indications. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements containing the words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on numerous assumptions and Amryt's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Amryt expects to operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or the ability to identify and consummate investments. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond each of Amryt's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the outcome of clinical trials, the actions of regulators and other factors such as Amryt's ability to obtain financing, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which Amryt operates or in economic, technological or consumer trends or conditions.
The delivery of this presentation shall not give rise to any implication that there have been no changes to the information and opinions contained in this presentation since the time specified. Subject to obligations under the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (as amended from time to time), none of the Company, the Group, their affiliates and advisers and their respective directors, officers, partners, representatives, employees and agents, undertakes to publicly update or revise any such information or opinions, including without limitation, any forward-looking statement or any other statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In giving this presentation none of the Company, the Group, their affiliates and advisers and their respective directors, officers, partners, representatives, employees and agents, undertakes any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. Certain industry and market data contained in this presentation has been obtained from third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies or surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry, scientific and market data contained in this presentation comes from the Company's own internal case studies, research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of the Company's management in the market in which it operates. While the Company believes that such research, estimates and results from its case studies are reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness unless otherwise stated and are subject to change without notice. Risks and uncertainties affecting the Company are outlined further in the Company SEC filings.
AMRYT CORPORATE OVERVIEW
GLOBAL, COMMERCIAL-STAGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY DEDICATED TO ACQUIRING, DEVELOPING AND COMMERCIALIZING NOVEL TREATMENTS FOR RARE DISEASES
Corporate Overview
Founded in 2015 - Global HQ in Dublin, Ireland; US HQ in Boston, MA
Growth through acquisition with global commercial infrastructure in place; most recent acquisition - Chiasma Inc. closed Aug 5, 2021
EBITDA** positive and growing commercial business with three commercial products (metreleptin, oral octreotide and lomitapide)
Significant development pipeline with multiple near and long-term growth drivers
Financials
Nasdaq: AMYT
Revenues: $182.6M in FY 2020 (2019: $154.1M*)
Guidance of $220M-$225M for FY2021 representing 20%- 23% growth YoY
EBITDA: $30.4M FY 2020**
Cash of $123.2M at Sep 30, 2021
* Unaudited combined revenues for 2019 represent the combined unaudited pro forma revenues of the Company assuming the acquisition by Amryt of Aegerion happened on 1 January 2019. These amounts (i) exclude revenues from
sales to end-users in Japan, due to the out-licencing of Juxtapid® to Recordati, which occurred in February 2019, (ii) exclude up-front payments from Recordati in 2019, and (iii) include a 22.5% royalty on Japanese sales of Juxtapid®
from 1 January 2019, as if the Recordati agreement were in place from that date. **See Appendix: non-GAAP/IFRS reconciliation
MOMENTUM BUILDING
ACCELERATED & DISCIPLINED GROWTH
2018
•
Oleogel-S10 Pediatric
2017
Rare Disease
Designation awarded
•
Largest global EB
by the Food and Drug
Phase 3 study
2015/6
Administration
(EASE) initiated
("FDA")
•
Amryt formed
•
AP103 Gene therapy
•
Oleogel-S10 acquired
platform in-licensed
IPO on AIM
Lojuxta® in-licensed
2019
Positive EASE interim efficacy analysis
Aegerion acquisition closed Q3 providing two global commercial assets
Oleogel-S10Fast Track designation granted by
FDA
2020
Aegerion integration successfully completed
Listed on Nasdaq
Positive Phase 3 results in Oleogel-S10 EASE study
2021 & Beyond
Q1 2021 - Oleogel-S10 FDA & EMA filings
Q2 2021 - NDA accepted and priority review granted. Target PDUFA date of Feb 28, 2022
Q3 2021 - Chiasma acquired
Q4 2021 - Initiate US PL Study (metreleptin)
Q1 2022 - Oleogel-S10 potential approval / launch in
US
H1 2022 - Oleogel-S10 potential approval / launch in
EU
