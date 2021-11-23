Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amryt Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMYT   GB00BKLTQ412

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(AMYT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Amryt Pharma Shares Drop 11% After FDA Extends NDA Review Period

11/23/2021 | 10:21am EST
By Chris Wack

Amryt Pharma Plc shares were down 11% to $10.03 after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for the New Drug Application for Oleogel-S10.

Oleogel-S10 is used for the treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.

The biopharmaceutical company said the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date to allow time to review additional analyses of data previously submitted by Amryt.

The submission of this additional information has been determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment to the NDA, resulting in an extension of the PDUFA goal date by three months to Feb. 28, 2022. This is a standard review extension period to allow the FDA additional time to review information already submitted by Amryt.

In June, Amryt received confirmation from the FDA that its NDA for Oleogel-S10 had been accepted and granted priority review. The PDUFA goal date extension has no impact on the priority review status of Oleogel-S10.

The European Medicines Agency review process for Oleogel-S10 in EB is ongoing and Amryt is in the process of responding to the remaining Major Objections in the List of Outstanding Issues sent by the EMA. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion is now expected in January 2022.

Amryt said its previously issued revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 of $220 million to $225 million is unaffected by the new regulatory timelines.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 1021ET

