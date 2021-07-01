Amryt Pharma : Corporate Overview July 2021

CORPORATE OVERVIEW July 2021

DISCLAIMER This presentation has been prepared by the Company. "Presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed during the meeting. By receiving this presentation and/or attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. This presentation is being made only to, and is directed only at, (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended from time to time) (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations, partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order; (iii) "overseas recipients" as defined in Article 12 of the Order; (iv) persons in member states of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") who are qualified investors, as defined in the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (as amended); (v) qualified institutional buyers in the United States as defined in Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act"); or persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute it (all such persons being "Relevant Persons"). Persons who receive this communication (other than Relevant Persons) should not rely on or act upon the contents of this presentation and should return this document immediately. This presentation is being directed only at Relevant Persons and any investment or investment activity to which this presentation relates will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue, or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries (together the "Group") or in any other entity, nor shall this presentation or any part of it, or the fact of its presentation, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment activity (including within the meaning specified in section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000), nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Group. Securities of the abovementioned persons or any of their respective affiliates have not been registered under United States securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under such laws absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Past performance, including the price at which the Company's securities have been bought or sold in the past and the past yield on the Company's securities, cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as financial, legal, tax, accounting, actuarial or other specialist advice and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser or independent legal counsel. Neither this presentation nor any information contained in this presentation should be transmitted into, distributed in or otherwise made available in whole or in part by the recipients of the presentation to any other person in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction which prohibits or restricts the same except in compliance with or as permitted by law or regulation. Recipients of this presentation are required to inform themselves of and comply with all restrictions or prohibitions in such jurisdictions. Accordingly, by requesting to receive and reviewing this document you represent that you are able to receive this document without contravention of any legal or regulatory restrictions applicable to you. No responsibility is accepted by and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company, the Group, their affiliates and advisers and their respective directors, officers, partners, representatives, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability, whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, as to the accuracy, fairness, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein or discussed verbally or as to the reasonableness of any assumptions on which any of the same is based or the use of any of the same or for any errors, omissions or misstatements in or from this presentation. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given by the Company, the Group, their affiliates and advisers and their respective directors, officers, partners, representatives, employees and agents as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this presentation or any other written or oral information which has been or may be made available. Accordingly, no such person will be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person resulting from the use of the information contained herein, or for any opinions expressed by any such person, or any errors, omissions or misstatements made by any of them. No duty of care is owed or will be deemed to be owed to any person in relation to the presentation. No reliance whatsoever may be placed on the presentation for any purpose. The Company's shares are currently admitted to trading on public exchanges and, therefore, certain of the information in this presentation could constitute inside information and/or price sensitive information. By accepting this presentation, you agree to use and maintain any such information in accordance with your contractual obligations and applicable laws, including all applicable securities laws. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. The Amryt logo, Myalept®, Myalepta®, Juxtapid®, Lojuxta®, Filsuvez® and other trademarks or service marks of Amryt appearing in this presentation are the property of Amryt and the Chiasma logo, MYCAPSSA®, and other trademarks or service marks of Chiasma appearing in this presentation are the property of Chiasma.. Thispresentationincludestrademarks,tradenamesandservicemarks,certainofwhichbelongtousandothersthatarethe propertyofotherorganizations.Solelyforconvenience,trademarks,tradenamesandservicemarksreferredtointhispresentationappearwithoutthe®,TMandSMsymbols,buttheabsenceofthosesymbolsisnotintended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert our rights or that the applicableownerwillnotassertitsrightstothesetrademarks,tradenamesandservicemarkstothefullestextentunderapplicablelaw.Wedonotintendour useordisplayofotherparties'trademarks,tradenamesorservicemarkstoimply,andsuchuseordisplayshouldnotbeconstruedtoimply,arelationshipwith,orendorsementorsponsorshipofusby,theseotherparties. Filsuvez® (Oleogel-S10/birch triterpenes/formerly known as AP101) is currently an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval by the FDA or EMA. Elements of this presentation only apply in the event that Filsuvez®isapprovedbytheappropriateregulatoryauthorities.MYCAPSSAhasbeenapprovedbytheFDAforthelong-termmaintenancetreatmentinpatientswithacromegalywhohaverespondedtoandtolerated treatment with octreotideor lanreotide but remains an investigational drug outside the US and for other indications. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. 2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation may contain forward-looking statements containing the words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on numerous assumptions and Amryt's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Amryt expects to operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or the ability to identify and consummate investments. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond each of Amryt's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the outcome of clinical trials, the actions of regulators and other factors such as Amryt's ability to obtain financing, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which Amryt operates or in economic, technological or consumer trends or conditions. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated benefits of the contemplated transaction, including future financial and operating results and expected synergies related to the contemplated transaction, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Amryt, Chiasma or the combined company and the expected timing of the completion of the contemplated transaction. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include: uncertainties as to the timing of the contemplated transaction; uncertainties as to the approvals by Amryt's shareholders of Chiasma's stockholders required in connection with the contemplated transaction; the possibility that a competing proposal will be made; the possibility that the closing conditions to the contemplated transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant a necessary regulatory approval; the effects of disruption caused by the announcement of the contemplated transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, vendors and other business partners; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the contemplated transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the control of the parties to the contemplated transaction; transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; disruptions to the financial or capital markets; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Amryt's and Chiasma's respective filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks, as well as other risks related to the proposed transaction, will be included in the registration statement on Form F-4, and if necessary, the registration on Form F-6, and proxy statement/prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the registration statement on Form F-4, and if necessary, the registration on Form F-6, are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Amryt's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on June 23, 2020, as amended, and Chiasma's most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Neither Amryt nor Chiasma undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. You can obtain copies of Amryt's and Chiasma's respective filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this announcement or to provide the recipient of it with access to any additional relevant information that may arise in connection with it. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. By requesting to receive and reviewing this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations and conditions and, in particular, will be deemed to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer. 3

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION No Offer or Solicitation This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It In connection with the proposed transaction, Amryt intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Chiasma and that also constitutes a prospectus of Amryt, and each of Chiasma and Amryt may file with the SEC other documents regarding the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or any other document that Amryt or Chiasma may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of Chiasma. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-4 AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT AMRYT, CHIASMA AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents, once such documents are filed with the SEC, free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from Amryt at its website, https://amrytpharma.com, or from Chiasma at its website, https://chiasma.com. Documents filed with the SEC by Amryt will be available free of charge by accessing Amryt's website under the heading Investors, or, alternatively, by contacting Amryt's Investor Relations department at ir@amrytpharma.com, and documents filed with the SEC by Chiasma will be available free of charge by accessing Chiasma's website at https://chiasma.com under the heading News and Investors or, alternatively, by contacting Chiasma's Investor Relations department at investor.relations@chiasmapharma.com. Participants in the Solicitation Amryt and Chiasma and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Chiasma in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about Chiasma's directors and executive officers is available in Chiasma's definitive proxy statement dated April 26, 2021 for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Information about Amryt's directors and executive officers is available in Amryt's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on June 23, 2020, as amended. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. Investors should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Chiasma or Amryt using the sources indicated above. 4

AMRYT CORPORATE OVERVIEW GLOBAL, COMMERCIAL-STAGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY DEDICATED TO ACQUIRING, DEVELOPING AND COMMERCIALIZING NOVEL TREATMENTS FOR RARE DISEASES Corporate Overview EBITDA positive and growing commercial business with two commercial products (metreleptin and lomitapide) and a significant development pipeline Founded in 2015 - Global HQ in Dublin, Ireland; US HQ in Boston, MA Positive Phase 3 EASE trial results in EB. Regulatory submissions for Oleogel-S10 submitted to the FDA and EMA. AP103 pre-clinical gene therapy asset Proposed acquisition of Chiasma Inc. (Nasdaq: CHMA) Financials Nasdaq : AMYT (trades ADSs, 5 Ordinary Shares per ADS) LSE/AIM : AMYT (trades Ordinary Shares) Revenues: $48.4M in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: $44.6M); $182.6M in FY 2020 (2019: $154.1M*) Guidance increased from $200M-$205M to $205M-$210M for FY2021*** EBITDA: $9.9M Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: $4.6M); $30.4M FY 2020** Cash of $118.6M at March 31, 2021 5 * Unaudited combined revenues for 2019 represent the combined unaudited pro forma revenues of the Company assuming the acquisition by Amryt of Aegerion happened on 1 January 2019. These amounts (i) exclude revenues from sales to end-users in Japan, due to the out-licencing of Juxtapid® to Recordati, which occurred in February 2019, (ii) exclude up-front payments from Recordati in 2019, and (iii) include a 22.5% royalty on Japanese sales of Juxtapid® from 1 January 2019, as if the Recordati agreement were in place from that date. **See Appendix: non-GAAP/IFRS reconciliation ***2021 guidance does not include potential contribution from proposed Chiasma transaction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.