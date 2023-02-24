Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amryt Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMYT   US03217L1061

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(AMYT)
AMRYT PHARMA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Amryt Pharma Plc - AMYT

02/24/2023 | 02:28pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Amryt Pharma Plc (NasdaqGS: AMYT) to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Amryt will receive $14.50 in cash plus a Contingent Value Right of up to $2.50 (payable if certain milestones related to Amryt’s product Filsuvez® are achieved) for each American Depositary Share (ADS) of Amryt that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-amyt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -94,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Wiley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rory Peter Nealon Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Raymond T. Stafford Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy Cunningham Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Varki Jobes Global Chief Compliance Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMRYT PHARMA PLC99.86%930
CSL LIMITED3.81%97 929
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.90%43 249
BIOGEN INC.-1.79%39 293
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-8.44%29 531
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.4.34%21 227