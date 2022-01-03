ams AG: ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program
Premstaetten, Austria (3 January 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that its convertible bonds repurchase program announced on 22 March 2021 ended on 30 December 2021 due to the expiry of its term.
The cumulative amounts repurchased under the convertible bonds repurchase program are as follows:
|Convertible Bond
|ISIN
|Total Repurchased Volume (notional)
|Total Cash Expenditure (EUR)
|% Voting Rights Represented
|USD Convertible Bond
|DE000A19PVM4
|-
|-
|0.00%
|EUR Convertible Bond
|DE000A19W2L5
|EUR 77,000,000
|67,273,956
|0.33%
|EUR Convertible Bond
|DE000A283WZ3
|-
|-
|0.00%
|
|
|
|67,273,956
|0.33%
The repurchase of the convertible bonds has been executed at market price via over-the-counter trading (OTC trading) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, Germany, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the convertible bonds independently in compliance with pre-defined parameters. The repurchase program started on 8 April 2021 and has been upheld until 30 December 2021. The requirements set forth by Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with.
