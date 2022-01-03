Log in
Ams AG: ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

01/03/2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams AG / Key word(s): Bond
ams AG: ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

03-Jan-2022 / 07:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

Premstaetten, Austria (3 January 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that its convertible bonds repurchase program announced on 22 March 2021 ended on 30 December 2021 due to the expiry of its term.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under the convertible bonds repurchase program are as follows:

Convertible Bond ISIN Total Repurchased Volume (notional) Total Cash Expenditure (EUR) % Voting Rights Represented
USD Convertible Bond DE000A19PVM4 - - 0.00%
EUR Convertible Bond DE000A19W2L5 EUR 77,000,000 67,273,956 0.33%
EUR Convertible Bond DE000A283WZ3 - - 0.00%
      67,273,956 0.33%
 

The repurchase of the convertible bonds has been executed at market price via over-the-counter trading (OTC trading) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, Germany, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the convertible bonds independently in compliance with pre-defined parameters. The repurchase program started on 8 April 2021 and has been upheld until 30 December 2021. The requirements set forth by Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with.

For more information on ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

Press Contact:

Media Relations Investor Relations
ams AG ams AG
Amy Flécher Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Marketing Communications Head of Investor Relations
T +43 664 8816 2121 T +43 3136 500 31211
press@ams-osram.com investor@ams-osram.com
ams-osram.com ams-osram.com

ams AG
Hilary McGuinness
Head of Public Relations
T: +49 151 276 70 184
press@ams-osram.com
ams-osram.com

-------------------------------------
About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group, with its parent company ams AG (SIX: AMS), is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 26,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5 billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma) and is listed as ams AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube

03-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams.com
Internet: https://ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1264016

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1264016  03-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264016&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
