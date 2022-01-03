ams AG: ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams AG / Key word(s): Bond

ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

Premstaetten, Austria (3 January 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that its convertible bonds repurchase program announced on 22 March 2021 ended on 30 December 2021 due to the expiry of its term.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under the convertible bonds repurchase program are as follows:

Convertible Bond ISIN Total Repurchased Volume (notional) Total Cash Expenditure (EUR) % Voting Rights Represented USD Convertible Bond DE000A19PVM4 - - 0.00% EUR Convertible Bond DE000A19W2L5 EUR 77,000,000 67,273,956 0.33% EUR Convertible Bond DE000A283WZ3 - - 0.00% 67,273,956 0.33%

The repurchase of the convertible bonds has been executed at market price via over-the-counter trading (OTC trading) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, Germany, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the convertible bonds independently in compliance with pre-defined parameters. The repurchase program started on 8 April 2021 and has been upheld until 30 December 2021. The requirements set forth by Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with.

For more information on ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

Press Contact:

Media Relations Investor Relations

ams AG ams AG

Amy Flécher Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Marketing Communications Head of Investor Relations

T +43 664 8816 2121 T +43 3136 500 31211

press@ams-osram.com investor@ams-osram.com

ams-osram.com ams-osram.com

ams AG

Hilary McGuinness

Head of Public Relations

T: +49 151 276 70 184

press@ams-osram.com

ams-osram.com



About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group, with its parent company ams AG (SIX: AMS), is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 26,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5 billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma) and is listed as ams AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

