Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ams AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ams : OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

01/03/2022 | 01:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022/01/03

German version

Premstaetten, Austria (3 January 2022) -- ams OSRAM(SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that its convertible bonds repurchase program announced on 22 March 2021 ended on 30 December 2021 due to the expiry of its term.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under the convertible bonds repurchase program are as follows:

Convertible Bond

ISIN

Total Repurchased Volume (notional)

Total Cash Expenditure (EUR)

% Voting Rights Represented

USD Convertible Bond

DE000A19PVM4

-

-

0.00%

EUR Convertible Bond

DE000A19W2L5

EUR 77,000,000

67,273,956

0.33%

EUR Convertible Bond

DE000A283WZ3

-

-

0.00%

67,273,956

0.33%

The repurchase of the convertible bonds has been executed at market price via over-the-counter trading (OTC trading) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, Germany, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the convertible bonds independently in compliance with pre-defined parameters. The repurchase program started on 8 April 2021 and has been upheld until 30 December 2021. The requirements set forth by Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with.

Premstätten, Österreich (3. Jänner 2022) -- ams OSRAM(SIX: AMS), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von optischen Lösungen, gibt bekannt, dass sein Wandelanleihenrückkauf-programm, welches am 22. März 2021 angekündigt wurde, am 30. Dezember 2021 nach Ablauf der Laufzeit endete.

Im Rahmen des Rückkaufprogramms wurden im folgenden Umfang Wandelanleihen zurückgekauft:

Wandelanleihe

ISIN

Total Zurückgekauftes Volumen (Nominal)

Kaufpreis Gesamt (EUR)

% der Stimmrechte

USD Wandelanleihe

DE000A19PVM4

-

-

0.00%

EUR Wandelanleihe

DE000A19W2L5

EUR 77'000'000

67'273'956

0.33%

EUR Wandelanleihe

DE000A283WZ3

-

-

0.00%

67'273'956

0.33%

Der Rückkauf der Wandelanleihen wurde zum Marktpreis mittels außerbörslichem Handel (OTC Handel) sowie, wo angemessen, auf den relevanten internationalen Handelsplattformen durchgeführt. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Düsseldorf, Deutschland, war von ams AG beauftragt, den Rückkauf der Wandelanleihen unter Einhaltung vorab festgelegter Parameter unabhängig durchzuführen. Das Rückkaufprogramm wurde am 8. April 2021 gestartet und dauerte bis zum 30. Dezember 2021. Die im UEK-Rundschreiben Nr. 1 festgelegten Auflagen wurden eingehalten.

Disclaimer

ams AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMS AG
01:39aOsram Completes $76 Million Bonds Repurchase
MT
01:29aAMS : OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program
PU
01:22aAMS AG : ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program
EQ
2021AMS : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
2021Signify to Buy ams' Lighting Solutions Unit for $272 Million
MT
2021ams OSRAM Announces the Sale of Its Horticulture Lighting Systems Business Fluence to S..
BU
2021AMS AG : ams OSRAM announces the sale of its horticulture lighting systems business Fluenc..
EQ
2021AMS : Precise distance measurement – ams OSRAM launches world's smallest multi-zone ..
PU
2021AMS : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
2021AMS : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 163 M 5 855 M 5 855 M
Net income 2021 -188 M -214 M -214 M
Net Debt 2021 1 932 M 2 191 M 2 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 178 M 4 745 M 4 738 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 29 753
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,03 €
Average target price 18,67 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Michael Grimm Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMS AG0.00%4 745
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.29%735 275
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%575 441
BROADCOM INC.51.97%274 730
INTEL CORPORATION3.37%209 451
QUALCOMM, INC.20.04%204 814