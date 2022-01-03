Ams : OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

Premstaetten, Austria (3 January 2022) -- ams OSRAM(SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that its convertible bonds repurchase program announced on 22 March 2021 ended on 30 December 2021 due to the expiry of its term.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under the convertible bonds repurchase program are as follows:

Convertible Bond ISIN Total Repurchased Volume (notional) Total Cash Expenditure (EUR) % Voting Rights Represented USD Convertible Bond DE000A19PVM4 - - 0.00% EUR Convertible Bond DE000A19W2L5 EUR 77,000,000 67,273,956 0.33% EUR Convertible Bond DE000A283WZ3 - - 0.00% 67,273,956 0.33%

The repurchase of the convertible bonds has been executed at market price via over-the-counter trading (OTC trading) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, Germany, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the convertible bonds independently in compliance with pre-defined parameters. The repurchase program started on 8 April 2021 and has been upheld until 30 December 2021. The requirements set forth by Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with.

Premstätten, Österreich (3. Jänner 2022) -- ams OSRAM(SIX: AMS), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von optischen Lösungen, gibt bekannt, dass sein Wandelanleihenrückkauf-programm, welches am 22. März 2021 angekündigt wurde, am 30. Dezember 2021 nach Ablauf der Laufzeit endete.

Im Rahmen des Rückkaufprogramms wurden im folgenden Umfang Wandelanleihen zurückgekauft:

Wandelanleihe ISIN Total Zurückgekauftes Volumen (Nominal) Kaufpreis Gesamt (EUR) % der Stimmrechte USD Wandelanleihe DE000A19PVM4 - - 0.00% EUR Wandelanleihe DE000A19W2L5 EUR 77'000'000 67'273'956 0.33% EUR Wandelanleihe DE000A283WZ3 - - 0.00% 67'273'956 0.33%

Der Rückkauf der Wandelanleihen wurde zum Marktpreis mittels außerbörslichem Handel (OTC Handel) sowie, wo angemessen, auf den relevanten internationalen Handelsplattformen durchgeführt. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Düsseldorf, Deutschland, war von ams AG beauftragt, den Rückkauf der Wandelanleihen unter Einhaltung vorab festgelegter Parameter unabhängig durchzuführen. Das Rückkaufprogramm wurde am 8. April 2021 gestartet und dauerte bis zum 30. Dezember 2021. Die im UEK-Rundschreiben Nr. 1 festgelegten Auflagen wurden eingehalten.