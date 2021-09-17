Ams : OSRAM's Jackie Olson Named “Woman of the Year” Finalist in the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards

Jackie Olson has been named a 'Woman of the Year' finalist in this year's Best of Sensors Awards. ams OSRAM´s TSL2521 ambient light sensor has also been selcted as a finalist in the Optical and Cameras category.

Premstaetten, Austria (17 September 2021) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that Jackie Olson has been named a 'Woman of the Year' finalist in this year's Best of Sensors Awards. Presented by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics, a program dedicated to spotlighting the best innovations, technologies, teams and individuals in the sensors industry over the course of the year.

As Vice President Sales and Marketing, Americas, at ams OSRAM, Jackie sets the direction and strategy to penetrate and grow strategic accounts and sales in the region as a whole. She has had a distinguished career in the semiconductor industry, working over the past few decades with some of the most well-known companies. Jackie is known for her leadership skills and ability to quickly assess challenges and devise the best approach to overcome them with enthusiasm and tenacity.

In addition, its TSL2521 ambient light sensor with flicker detection has been selected as a finalist in the Optical and Cameras category. This miniature ambient light sensor is designed to fit in the gap between the display screen and the chassis of a smartphone, helping manufacturers maximize the viewable screen area, provide the best possible user experience and deliver effective camera image correction.

'Congratulations to Jackie for being named a 'Woman of the Year' finalist, a tremendous honor and a testament to her many contributions to ams Osram and our industry as a whole,' said Amy Flécher, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing at ams OSRAM. 'We are also thrilled that the TSL2521 has been recognized as an award-winning product. This game-changing sensor lives up to our motto of 'Sensing is Life' by enabling smartphone manufacturers to deliver a larger screen that enables consumers to view more and do more.'

The 2021 winners will be announced onsite at Sensors Converge on Thursday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. PDT.

