  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ams AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ams : OSRAM's Jackie Olson Named “Woman of the Year” Finalist in the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards

09/17/2021 | 02:22am EDT
2021/09/17

Jackie Olson has been named a 'Woman of the Year' finalist in this year's Best of Sensors Awards. ams OSRAM´s TSL2521 ambient light sensor has also been selcted as a finalist in the Optical and Cameras category.

Premstaetten, Austria (17 September 2021) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that Jackie Olson has been named a 'Woman of the Year' finalist in this year's Best of Sensors Awards. Presented by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics, a program dedicated to spotlighting the best innovations, technologies, teams and individuals in the sensors industry over the course of the year.

As Vice President Sales and Marketing, Americas, at ams OSRAM, Jackie sets the direction and strategy to penetrate and grow strategic accounts and sales in the region as a whole. She has had a distinguished career in the semiconductor industry, working over the past few decades with some of the most well-known companies. Jackie is known for her leadership skills and ability to quickly assess challenges and devise the best approach to overcome them with enthusiasm and tenacity.

In addition, its TSL2521 ambient light sensor with flicker detection has been selected as a finalist in the Optical and Cameras category. This miniature ambient light sensor is designed to fit in the gap between the display screen and the chassis of a smartphone, helping manufacturers maximize the viewable screen area, provide the best possible user experience and deliver effective camera image correction.

'Congratulations to Jackie for being named a 'Woman of the Year' finalist, a tremendous honor and a testament to her many contributions to ams Osram and our industry as a whole,' said Amy Flécher, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing at ams OSRAM. 'We are also thrilled that the TSL2521 has been recognized as an award-winning product. This game-changing sensor lives up to our motto of 'Sensing is Life' by enabling smartphone manufacturers to deliver a larger screen that enables consumers to view more and do more.'

The 2021 winners will be announced onsite at Sensors Converge on Thursday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. PDT.

Press contact:
Sarah Carlson
Tel.: +1 248-755-7680
E-Mail: sarah.carlson@ams-osram.com

Jackie Olson, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Americas, at ams OSRAM, has been named 'Woman of the Year' Finalist for the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards.
Image: ams



ams OSRAM's TSL2521 miniature ambient light sensor has been selected as a finalist in the Optical and Cameras category for the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards.
Image: ams

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 27,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5 billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma).

ams AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: AMS/ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Join ams OSRAM social media:>Twitter>LinkedIn>Facebook>YouTube

Disclaimer

ams AG published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
