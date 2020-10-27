Log in
Ams AG    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ams : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

10/27/2020 | 03:09am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Ams AG said Tuesday that revenue and adjusted EBIT margin for the third quarter are at the top end of guidance, and that it expects strong business momentum to continue in the fourth quarter.

The Austrian sensor maker, which is listed in Switzerland, said preliminary figures excluding acquired business Osram Licht AG showed third-quarter revenue of $564 million and an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin of 23%, at the top end of its guidance range of revenue between $530 million and $570 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 21% and 24%.

"These robust results were particularly driven by continued strength in Ams's consumer business despite the macroeconomic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and negative exchange rate developments in the quarter," Ams said in a statement.

The company guided for fourth-quarter revenue of between $650 million and $690 million for the Ams business, with an adjusted EBIT margin of between 24% and 27% of revenues.

Ams said it would publish third-quarter results including Osram Licht on Nov. 6.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 0308ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG -0.91% 20.8 Delayed Quote.-47.03%
OSRAM LICHT AG -0.43% 50.88 Delayed Quote.15.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 361 M 3 976 M 3 976 M
Net income 2020 0,34 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2020 2 462 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
P/E ratio 2020 317x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 5 318 M 6 289 M 6 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 639
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,94 €
Last Close Price 19,39 €
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG-47.03%6 289
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED35.95%408 694
NVIDIA CORPORATION123.40%335 795
INTEL CORPORATION-21.94%197 524
BROADCOM INC.14.88%150 766
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED43.04%145 411
