PRESS RELEASE: ams AG / Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
23.02.2021
Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 February 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that
OSRAM Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss
transfer agreement between OSRAM Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned
subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near
future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit
and loss transfer agreement separately.
###
About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions.
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing
a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 8,500 people globally and serves
more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com
[https://ams.com/]
ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.
