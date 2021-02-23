PRESS RELEASE: ams AG / Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 23.02.2021 Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 February 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that OSRAM Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between OSRAM Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement separately. ### About ams ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology. ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 8,500 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com [https://ams.com/] Join ams social media channels: >Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/ company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/ /www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog] ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice. Further inquiry note: Moritz M. Gmeiner Vice President Investor Relations Tel: +43 3136 500-0 Fax: +43 3136 500-931211 Email: investor@ams.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 01:20 ET (06:20 GMT)