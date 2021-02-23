Log in
AMS AG    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

PRESS RELEASE: ams AG / Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly

02/23/2021 | 01:21am EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 
23.02.2021 
 
Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 February 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a 
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that 
OSRAM Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss 
transfer agreement between OSRAM Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned 
subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near 
future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit 
and loss transfer agreement separately. 
 
 
### 
 
About ams 
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor 
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing 
a seamless interface between humans and technology. 
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form 
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products 
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for 
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. 
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 8,500 people globally and serves 
more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange 
(ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com 
[https://ams.com/] 
 
Join ams social media channels: 
>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/ 
company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/ 
/www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog] 
 
ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and 
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or 
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of 
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate 
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Moritz M. Gmeiner 
Vice President Investor Relations 
Tel: +43 3136 500-0 
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211 
Email: investor@ams.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 01:20 ET (06:20 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 388 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
Net income 2020 -77,1 M -93,8 M -93,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2 091 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
P/E ratio 2020 -211x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 5 594 M 6 808 M 6 807 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 609
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,65 €
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Michael Grimm Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG14.88%6 808
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.64%605 516
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.34%369 580
INTEL CORPORATION26.48%256 010
BROADCOM INC.11.90%200 015
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.86%164 652
