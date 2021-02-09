PRESS RELEASE: ams AG / ams reports positive full -2

and software. In other dToF, ams' 1D dToF solutions are successful in camera-
enhancing functions at several OEMs and the ams business sees further market
penetration for its 1D dToF technology.
The ams consumer business is also focused on BOLED 3D technology which will
offer a major innovation in front-facing 3D for face authentication. BOLED 3D
will allow to move 3D sensing behind the display making it invisible and
eliminate bezel-placed components. Its strong capabilities in BOLED light
sensing and its deep 3D system expertise drive the ams business' leading
position in this emerging area. The ams business is progressing in its
development of BOLED 3D ASV along a technical path to realize a system solution
for the highly challenging technology. The system comprises VCSEL illumination,
NIR image sensing, algorithms and related software. The ams business is starting
to engage with leading OLED vendors to address key technology aspects in order
to commercialize the technology for the next years. As a following step, ams
also plans to explore BOLED 3D architectures that support SL.
The group's ams business has a leading position in display management for
consumer devices shipping high performance ambient light and proximity sensing
in high volume last year. ams' innovative BOLED solutions for invisible sensing
behind the OLED display continued their success with growing adoption at leading
Android OEMs. A leader in ultra-small scale proximity sensors, the business is
successful in the wireless earbud market. Camera-enhancing functions automatic
white balancing and wide-range flicker detection for higher picture quality saw
growing adoption at smartphone OEMs last year. As a leading supplier of active
noise cancellation in the growing ear- and headphone market ams added new
customers last year.
The ams non-consumer business was significantly impacted by the effects of
Covid-19 last year. This meaningfully weaker development compared to 2019 began
to improve in the second half amid signs of a market recovery. The ams
automotive business showed an overall subdued performance for 2020 given the
strong impact of the pandemic on global automotive demand. The ams business
continued to improve in the fourth quarter after a very weak first half as order
trends and production volumes developed positively. The ams business focuses on
safety, driver assistance/autonomous driving, position sensing, and chassis
control for Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs globally. The ams business has a strong
position in 3D LIDAR, a core automotive and 3D sensing technology enabling the
evolution to automated and autonomous driving. ams' automotive-qualified high
power VCSEL arrays drive illumination in advanced LIDAR architectures.
Continuing significant R&D, the ams business has LIDAR engagements at several
system vendors, including in North America, and is successful in its partnership
with leading LIDAR integrator IBEO. The business is also building a strong
position in optical in-cabin sensing where comfort and safety functions such as
driver or seat monitoring are seeing significant traction. The ams industrial
business performed in line with muted expectations in 2020 as the effects of
Covid-19 reduced industrial investment globally. Benefitting from its leading
position in industrial automation, HABA, industrial imaging, and related
markets, the ams business improved in the second half compared to a weak first
half as demand trends indicate a recovery on a regional basis. An industry
leader in global shutter image sensing, ams' imaging expertise drives ams' 3D
system capabilities including 3D ASV.
The ams medical business recorded an overall positive performance in 2020
against the backdrop of Covid-19. ams confirmed its leading position in medical
imaging including computed tomography (CT), digital X-ray, and microcamera
endoscopy last year. The ams business benefitted from CT demand related to
Covid-19 and continued its success in the growing Asian CT market. Driven by
Covid-19, ams introduced a very innovative spectral sensing solution for medical
lateral flow tests (LFT), an established in vitro diagnostics method for viruses
and bacteria. In an integrated test kit, the solution analyzes LFT results with
high accuracy for fast robust diagnostics at the point-of-care. European partner
Senova has started early production of a Covid-19 antibody LFT in the quarter
and a North American partner is in late stage development of a very sensitive
Covid-19 antigen test solution. The ams business is pursuing further
opportunities in Europe and North America and expects digital LFT solutions to
offer growth opportunities in the large in vitro test market. In operations for
its ams business, ams safeguarded volume production across locations last year
despite significant challenges resulting from Covid-19. In spite of the pandemic
the ams business was able to fulfil customer demand throughout the year and
achieved high production efficiency and yields in its operations.
ams' financial outlook for the first quarter 2021 only comprises the ams
business given the financial guidance horizon of OSRAM, as previously mentioned.
ams expects its ams business to grow year-on-year in the first quarter at the
midpoint of expectations in spite of typical seasonality. Based on available
information and the definition above, ams expects first quarter ams business
revenues of USD 500-540 million, up 4% year-on-year at the midpoint. ams expects
an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin for the ams business of 20-22% in the first
quarter. The ams consumer business is expected to reflect seasonal volume
effects while the ams non-consumer business is expected to align with respective
end market dynamics. The expectations above assume no further unforeseen
negative effects from the Covid-19 pandemic that would result in a meaningful
negative impact on ams' business.
Additional financial information for full year 2020 and the fourth quarter 2020
is available on the company website at https://ams.com/financial-reports [https:
//ams.com/financial-reports].
###
About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing
a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 8,500 people globally and serves
more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock
exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:
//ams.com [https://ams.com/]
Join ams social media channels:
>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/
company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/
/www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog]
ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.
[1] Excluding acquisition-related, one-time restructuring and share-based
compensation costs and results from investments in associates.
Further inquiry note:
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 09, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)