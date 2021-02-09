PRESS RELEASE: ams AG / ams reports positive full -2

Log in
02/09/2021 | 01:01am EST
and software. In other dToF, ams' 1D dToF solutions are successful in camera- 
enhancing functions at several OEMs and the ams business sees further market 
penetration for its 1D dToF technology. 
 
The ams consumer business is also focused on BOLED 3D technology which will 
offer a major innovation in front-facing 3D for face authentication. BOLED 3D 
will allow to move 3D sensing behind the display making it invisible and 
eliminate bezel-placed components. Its strong capabilities in BOLED light 
sensing and its deep 3D system expertise drive the ams business' leading 
position in this emerging area. The ams business is progressing in its 
development of BOLED 3D ASV along a technical path to realize a system solution 
for the highly challenging technology. The system comprises VCSEL illumination, 
NIR image sensing, algorithms and related software. The ams business is starting 
to engage with leading OLED vendors to address key technology aspects in order 
to commercialize the technology for the next years. As a following step, ams 
also plans to explore BOLED 3D architectures that support SL. 
 
The group's ams business has a leading position in display management for 
consumer devices shipping high performance ambient light and proximity sensing 
in high volume last year. ams' innovative BOLED solutions for invisible sensing 
behind the OLED display continued their success with growing adoption at leading 
Android OEMs. A leader in ultra-small scale proximity sensors, the business is 
successful in the wireless earbud market. Camera-enhancing functions automatic 
white balancing and wide-range flicker detection for higher picture quality saw 
growing adoption at smartphone OEMs last year. As a leading supplier of active 
noise cancellation in the growing ear- and headphone market ams added new 
customers last year. 
 
The ams non-consumer business was significantly impacted by the effects of 
Covid-19 last year. This meaningfully weaker development compared to 2019 began 
to improve in the second half amid signs of a market recovery. The ams 
automotive business showed an overall subdued performance for 2020 given the 
strong impact of the pandemic on global automotive demand. The ams business 
continued to improve in the fourth quarter after a very weak first half as order 
trends and production volumes developed positively. The ams business focuses on 
safety, driver assistance/autonomous driving, position sensing, and chassis 
control for Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs globally. The ams business has a strong 
position in 3D LIDAR, a core automotive and 3D sensing technology enabling the 
evolution to automated and autonomous driving. ams' automotive-qualified high 
power VCSEL arrays drive illumination in advanced LIDAR architectures. 
Continuing significant R&D, the ams business has LIDAR engagements at several 
system vendors, including in North America, and is successful in its partnership 
with leading LIDAR integrator IBEO. The business is also building a strong 
position in optical in-cabin sensing where comfort and safety functions such as 
driver or seat monitoring are seeing significant traction. The ams industrial 
business performed in line with muted expectations in 2020 as the effects of 
Covid-19 reduced industrial investment globally. Benefitting from its leading 
position in industrial automation, HABA, industrial imaging, and related 
markets, the ams business improved in the second half compared to a weak first 
half as demand trends indicate a recovery on a regional basis. An industry 
leader in global shutter image sensing, ams' imaging expertise drives ams' 3D 
system capabilities including 3D ASV. 
 
The ams medical business recorded an overall positive performance in 2020 
against the backdrop of Covid-19. ams confirmed its leading position in medical 
imaging including computed tomography (CT), digital X-ray, and microcamera 
endoscopy last year. The ams business benefitted from CT demand related to 
Covid-19 and continued its success in the growing Asian CT market. Driven by 
Covid-19, ams introduced a very innovative spectral sensing solution for medical 
lateral flow tests (LFT), an established in vitro diagnostics method for viruses 
and bacteria. In an integrated test kit, the solution analyzes LFT results with 
high accuracy for fast robust diagnostics at the point-of-care. European partner 
Senova has started early production of a Covid-19 antibody LFT in the quarter 
and a North American partner is in late stage development of a very sensitive 
Covid-19 antigen test solution. The ams business is pursuing further 
opportunities in Europe and North America and expects digital LFT solutions to 
offer growth opportunities in the large in vitro test market. In operations for 
its ams business, ams safeguarded volume production across locations last year 
despite significant challenges resulting from Covid-19. In spite of the pandemic 
the ams business was able to fulfil customer demand throughout the year and 
achieved high production efficiency and yields in its operations. 
 
ams' financial outlook for the first quarter 2021 only comprises the ams 
business given the financial guidance horizon of OSRAM, as previously mentioned. 
ams expects its ams business to grow year-on-year in the first quarter at the 
midpoint of expectations in spite of typical seasonality. Based on available 
information and the definition above, ams expects first quarter ams business 
revenues of USD 500-540 million, up 4% year-on-year at the midpoint. ams expects 
an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin for the ams business of 20-22% in the first 
quarter. The ams consumer business is expected to reflect seasonal volume 
effects while the ams non-consumer business is expected to align with respective 
end market dynamics. The expectations above assume no further unforeseen 
negative effects from the Covid-19 pandemic that would result in a meaningful 
negative impact on ams' business. 
 
Additional financial information for full year 2020 and the fourth quarter 2020 
is available on the company website at https://ams.com/financial-reports [https: 
//ams.com/financial-reports]. 
 
### 
About ams 
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor 
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing 
a seamless interface between humans and technology. 
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form 
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products 
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for 
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. 
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 8,500 people globally and serves 
more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock 
exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https: 
//ams.com [https://ams.com/] 
 
Join ams social media channels: 
>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/ 
company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/ 
/www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog] 
 
ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and 
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or 
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of 
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate 
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice. 
 
[1] Excluding acquisition-related, one-time restructuring and share-based 
compensation costs and results from investments in associates. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Moritz M. Gmeiner 
Vice President Investor Relations 
Tel: +43 3136 500-0 
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211 
Email: investor@ams.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

