PRESS RELEASE: ams AG / ams reports positive full -2

and software. In other dToF, ams' 1D dToF solutions are successful in camera- enhancing functions at several OEMs and the ams business sees further market penetration for its 1D dToF technology. The ams consumer business is also focused on BOLED 3D technology which will offer a major innovation in front-facing 3D for face authentication. BOLED 3D will allow to move 3D sensing behind the display making it invisible and eliminate bezel-placed components. Its strong capabilities in BOLED light sensing and its deep 3D system expertise drive the ams business' leading position in this emerging area. The ams business is progressing in its development of BOLED 3D ASV along a technical path to realize a system solution for the highly challenging technology. The system comprises VCSEL illumination, NIR image sensing, algorithms and related software. The ams business is starting to engage with leading OLED vendors to address key technology aspects in order to commercialize the technology for the next years. As a following step, ams also plans to explore BOLED 3D architectures that support SL. The group's ams business has a leading position in display management for consumer devices shipping high performance ambient light and proximity sensing in high volume last year. ams' innovative BOLED solutions for invisible sensing behind the OLED display continued their success with growing adoption at leading Android OEMs. A leader in ultra-small scale proximity sensors, the business is successful in the wireless earbud market. Camera-enhancing functions automatic white balancing and wide-range flicker detection for higher picture quality saw growing adoption at smartphone OEMs last year. As a leading supplier of active noise cancellation in the growing ear- and headphone market ams added new customers last year. The ams non-consumer business was significantly impacted by the effects of Covid-19 last year. This meaningfully weaker development compared to 2019 began to improve in the second half amid signs of a market recovery. The ams automotive business showed an overall subdued performance for 2020 given the strong impact of the pandemic on global automotive demand. The ams business continued to improve in the fourth quarter after a very weak first half as order trends and production volumes developed positively. The ams business focuses on safety, driver assistance/autonomous driving, position sensing, and chassis control for Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs globally. The ams business has a strong position in 3D LIDAR, a core automotive and 3D sensing technology enabling the evolution to automated and autonomous driving. ams' automotive-qualified high power VCSEL arrays drive illumination in advanced LIDAR architectures. Continuing significant R&D, the ams business has LIDAR engagements at several system vendors, including in North America, and is successful in its partnership with leading LIDAR integrator IBEO. The business is also building a strong position in optical in-cabin sensing where comfort and safety functions such as driver or seat monitoring are seeing significant traction. The ams industrial business performed in line with muted expectations in 2020 as the effects of Covid-19 reduced industrial investment globally. Benefitting from its leading position in industrial automation, HABA, industrial imaging, and related markets, the ams business improved in the second half compared to a weak first half as demand trends indicate a recovery on a regional basis. An industry leader in global shutter image sensing, ams' imaging expertise drives ams' 3D system capabilities including 3D ASV. The ams medical business recorded an overall positive performance in 2020 against the backdrop of Covid-19. ams confirmed its leading position in medical imaging including computed tomography (CT), digital X-ray, and microcamera endoscopy last year. The ams business benefitted from CT demand related to Covid-19 and continued its success in the growing Asian CT market. Driven by Covid-19, ams introduced a very innovative spectral sensing solution for medical lateral flow tests (LFT), an established in vitro diagnostics method for viruses and bacteria. In an integrated test kit, the solution analyzes LFT results with high accuracy for fast robust diagnostics at the point-of-care. European partner Senova has started early production of a Covid-19 antibody LFT in the quarter and a North American partner is in late stage development of a very sensitive Covid-19 antigen test solution. The ams business is pursuing further opportunities in Europe and North America and expects digital LFT solutions to offer growth opportunities in the large in vitro test market. In operations for its ams business, ams safeguarded volume production across locations last year despite significant challenges resulting from Covid-19. In spite of the pandemic the ams business was able to fulfil customer demand throughout the year and achieved high production efficiency and yields in its operations. ams' financial outlook for the first quarter 2021 only comprises the ams business given the financial guidance horizon of OSRAM, as previously mentioned. ams expects its ams business to grow year-on-year in the first quarter at the midpoint of expectations in spite of typical seasonality. Based on available information and the definition above, ams expects first quarter ams business revenues of USD 500-540 million, up 4% year-on-year at the midpoint. ams expects an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin for the ams business of 20-22% in the first quarter. The ams consumer business is expected to reflect seasonal volume effects while the ams non-consumer business is expected to align with respective end market dynamics. The expectations above assume no further unforeseen negative effects from the Covid-19 pandemic that would result in a meaningful negative impact on ams' business. Additional financial information for full year 2020 and the fourth quarter 2020 is available on the company website at https://ams.com/financial-reports [https: //ams.com/financial-reports]. ### About ams ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. 