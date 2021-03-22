Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams AG    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:20:00 pm
19.32 CHF   +2.20%
01:31pPRESS RELEASE  : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible -2-
DJ
01:31pPRESS RELEASE  : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
DJ
03/12AMS  : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible -2-

03/22/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
                                Securities and Derivatives Trading ("FMIA")): 
 
                                                                 Derivative 
                                Shareholder / Number     In % of acquisition- 
                                Shareholder   Bearer     Votes   (AP) or 
                                Group         Shares     and     sale- 
                                                         Capital positions 
                                                                 (SP) 
                                Temasek 
                                Holdings      4,562,465* 5.404%  - 
                                (Private) 
                                Limited 
                                UBS Fund 
                                Management    10,818,741 3.94%   - 
                                (Switzerland) 
                                AG 
                                BlackRock,    9,610,705  3.5%    AP 0.106% / 
                                Inc.                             SP 0.24% 
 
                                * Disclosure notification of Temasek of 2018 
                                before capital increase of ams in 2020 and 
                                now increased number of outstanding shares of 
                                ams, no further disclosure notifications by 
                                Temasek since then. 
                                ams does not have any knowledge as to whether 
                                these shareholders and shareholder groups 
                                hold Convertible Bonds and intend to offer 
                                them under the repurchase program. 
                                In accordance with the provisions in force, 
                                ams confirms that at the time of the 
Non-public information          publication of this announcement it has no 
                                non-public information which could 
                                significantly affect the decision of the 
                                owners of Convertible Bonds. 
                                The Takeover Board has rendered on 19 March 
                                2021 in accordance with Chapter 6.2 of the 
                                TOB Circular No. 1 of 27 June 2013 (status as 
                                of 1 January 2016) the following order 
                                (translation from German original): 
 
                                  1. The repurchase of the 2017-USD- 
                                     Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19PVM4), 
                                     the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN 
                                     DE000A19W2L5) and the 2020-EUR- 
                                     Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A283WZ3) 
                                     issued by ams AG at market price up to a 
                                     maximum amount of EUR 100,000,000 is 
                                     exempted from the application of the 
                                     ordinary rules governing public takeover 
                                     offers. 
                                  2. ams AG is granted the following 
                                     exemptions from the requirements and 
                                     conditions for repurchase programs: 
 
                                       1. ams AG is authorized to conduct the 
                                          repurchase program for the 2017- 
                                          USD-Convertible Bond (ISIN 
                                          DE000A19PVM4), 2018-EUR-Convertible 
                                          Bond (ISIN DE000A19W2L5) and the 
                                          2020-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN 
                                          DE000A283WZ3) to the exclusion of 
                                          the shares of ams AG. 
                                       2. ams AG is authorized to conduct the 
                                          repurchases though the mandated 
Order of the Takeover Board               bank HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG 
                                          over-the-counter (OTC) and, where 
                                          appropriate, at the relevant 
                                          international trading platforms. 
                                       3. ams AG is permitted for the 
                                          duration of the repurchase program 
                                          to, in deviation of Art. 123 para. 
                                          1 lit. c FMIO, conduct repurchases 
                                          per day in the amount of up to USD 
                                          2,000,000 for the 2017-USD- 
                                          Convertible Bond (ISIN 
                                          DE000A19PVM4), EUR 5,000,000 for 
                                          the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN 
                                          DE000A19W2L5) and EUR 5,000,000 for 
                                          the 2020-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN 
                                          DE000A283WZ3). 
 
                                  3. This order will be published on the 
                                     website of the Takeover Board after the 
                                     publication of the repurchase 
                                     announcement by ams AG. 
                                  4. Should ams AG after the opening of this 
                                     order, but before the publication of the 
                                     repurchase announcement, decide to 
                                     abstain from the repurchase of the 2017- 
                                     USD-Convertible Bond, the 2018-EUR- 
                                     Convertible Bond and the 2020-EUR- 
                                     Convertible Bond, it will be refrained 
                                     from the publication of this order. 
                                  5. The fee to be paid by ams AG amounts to 
                                     CHF 20,000. 
 
                                Swiss Law (excluding the conflict of laws 
Applicable Law and Jurisdiction rules of private international law) / City of 
                                Zurich, Zurich 1, Switzerland 
 
 
 
Note: This announcement does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of 
Art. 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act. 
 
This offer is not made in the United States of America and to US persons and may 
be accepted only by non-US persons and outside of the United States. Offering 
materials with respect to this offer may not be distributed in or sent to the 
United States and may not be used for the purpose of solicitation of an offer to 
purchase or sell any securities in the United States. 
 
                           ISIN         Securities Number 
2017-USD-Convertible Bond  DE000A19PVM4 38458485 
2018-EUR-Convertible Bond  DE000A19W2L5 40669152 
2020-EUR-Convertible Bond  DE000A283WZ3 57944471 
 
 
Place, Date Premstaetten, 22 March 2021 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Moritz M. Gmeiner 
Vice President Investor Relations 
Tel: +43 3136 500-0 
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211 
Email: investor@ams.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Attachments with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/314/0/10680155/1/ams_-_EN_-_Announcement_Repurchase_of_Convertible_Bonds__2021_.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

All news about AMS AG
01:31pPRESS RELEASE  : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible -2-
DJ
01:31pPRESS RELEASE  : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
DJ
03/12AMS  : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
03/11AMS  : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
03/04AMS  : Begins Domination, Profit, Loss Transfer Agreement With OSRAM Licht
MT
03/03PRESS RELEASE : ams AG / ams Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement w..
DJ
03/03AMS  : Innovation in Medical Sensing Technology Recognized With Three Elektra Aw..
BU
03/02AMS  : innovation in medical sensing technology recognized with three Elektra Aw..
PU
03/02AMS  : Invests in New Imaging Center of Excellence in Rochester, NY to Boost Sen..
BU
03/02AMS  : to Establish New Imaging Center in New York
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 388 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
Net income 2020 -77,1 M -92,0 M -92,0 M
Net Debt 2020 2 091 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
P/E ratio 2020 -177x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 4 685 M 5 575 M 5 593 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 609
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 23,70 €
Last Close Price 17,08 €
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Michael Grimm Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG-2.35%5 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.60%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION27.98%259 179
BROADCOM INC.8.36%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.22%161 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ