PRESS RELEASE : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible -2

Securities and Derivatives Trading ("FMIA")): Derivative Shareholder / Number In % of acquisition- Shareholder Bearer Votes (AP) or Group Shares and sale- Capital positions (SP) Temasek Holdings 4,562,465* 5.404% - (Private) Limited UBS Fund Management 10,818,741 3.94% - (Switzerland) AG BlackRock, 9,610,705 3.5% AP 0.106% / Inc. SP 0.24% * Disclosure notification of Temasek of 2018 before capital increase of ams in 2020 and now increased number of outstanding shares of ams, no further disclosure notifications by Temasek since then. ams does not have any knowledge as to whether these shareholders and shareholder groups hold Convertible Bonds and intend to offer them under the repurchase program. In accordance with the provisions in force, ams confirms that at the time of the Non-public information publication of this announcement it has no non-public information which could significantly affect the decision of the owners of Convertible Bonds. The Takeover Board has rendered on 19 March 2021 in accordance with Chapter 6.2 of the TOB Circular No. 1 of 27 June 2013 (status as of 1 January 2016) the following order (translation from German original): 1. The repurchase of the 2017-USD- Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19PVM4), the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19W2L5) and the 2020-EUR- Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A283WZ3) issued by ams AG at market price up to a maximum amount of EUR 100,000,000 is exempted from the application of the ordinary rules governing public takeover offers. 2. ams AG is granted the following exemptions from the requirements and conditions for repurchase programs: 1. ams AG is authorized to conduct the repurchase program for the 2017- USD-Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19PVM4), 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19W2L5) and the 2020-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A283WZ3) to the exclusion of the shares of ams AG. 2. ams AG is authorized to conduct the repurchases though the mandated Order of the Takeover Board bank HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG over-the-counter (OTC) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. 3. ams AG is permitted for the duration of the repurchase program to, in deviation of Art. 123 para. 1 lit. c FMIO, conduct repurchases per day in the amount of up to USD 2,000,000 for the 2017-USD- Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19PVM4), EUR 5,000,000 for the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19W2L5) and EUR 5,000,000 for the 2020-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A283WZ3). 3. This order will be published on the website of the Takeover Board after the publication of the repurchase announcement by ams AG. 4. Should ams AG after the opening of this order, but before the publication of the repurchase announcement, decide to abstain from the repurchase of the 2017- USD-Convertible Bond, the 2018-EUR- Convertible Bond and the 2020-EUR- Convertible Bond, it will be refrained from the publication of this order. 5. The fee to be paid by ams AG amounts to CHF 20,000. Swiss Law (excluding the conflict of laws Applicable Law and Jurisdiction rules of private international law) / City of Zurich, Zurich 1, Switzerland Note: This announcement does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act. This offer is not made in the United States of America and to US persons and may be accepted only by non-US persons and outside of the United States. Offering materials with respect to this offer may not be distributed in or sent to the United States and may not be used for the purpose of solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities in the United States. ISIN Securities Number 2017-USD-Convertible Bond DE000A19PVM4 38458485 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond DE000A19W2L5 40669152 2020-EUR-Convertible Bond DE000A283WZ3 57944471 Place, Date Premstaetten, 22 March 2021 Further inquiry note: Moritz M. Gmeiner Vice President Investor Relations Tel: +43 3136 500-0 Fax: +43 3136 500-931211 Email: investor@ams.com end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/314/0/10680155/1/ams_-_EN_-_Announcement_Repurchase_of_Convertible_Bonds__2021_.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)