PRESS RELEASE : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible -2

Securities and Derivatives Trading ("FMIA")):
Derivative
Shareholder / Number In % of acquisition-
Shareholder Bearer Votes (AP) or
Group Shares and sale-
Capital positions
(SP)
Temasek
Holdings 4,562,465* 5.404% -
(Private)
Limited
UBS Fund
Management 10,818,741 3.94% -
(Switzerland)
AG
BlackRock, 9,610,705 3.5% AP 0.106% /
Inc. SP 0.24%
* Disclosure notification of Temasek of 2018
before capital increase of ams in 2020 and
now increased number of outstanding shares of
ams, no further disclosure notifications by
Temasek since then.
ams does not have any knowledge as to whether
these shareholders and shareholder groups
hold Convertible Bonds and intend to offer
them under the repurchase program.
In accordance with the provisions in force,
ams confirms that at the time of the
Non-public information publication of this announcement it has no
non-public information which could
significantly affect the decision of the
owners of Convertible Bonds.
The Takeover Board has rendered on 19 March
2021 in accordance with Chapter 6.2 of the
TOB Circular No. 1 of 27 June 2013 (status as
of 1 January 2016) the following order
(translation from German original):
1. The repurchase of the 2017-USD-
Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A19PVM4),
the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN
DE000A19W2L5) and the 2020-EUR-
Convertible Bond (ISIN DE000A283WZ3)
issued by ams AG at market price up to a
maximum amount of EUR 100,000,000 is
exempted from the application of the
ordinary rules governing public takeover
offers.
2. ams AG is granted the following
exemptions from the requirements and
conditions for repurchase programs:
1. ams AG is authorized to conduct the
repurchase program for the 2017-
USD-Convertible Bond (ISIN
DE000A19PVM4), 2018-EUR-Convertible
Bond (ISIN DE000A19W2L5) and the
2020-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN
DE000A283WZ3) to the exclusion of
the shares of ams AG.
2. ams AG is authorized to conduct the
repurchases though the mandated
Order of the Takeover Board bank HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
over-the-counter (OTC) and, where
appropriate, at the relevant
international trading platforms.
3. ams AG is permitted for the
duration of the repurchase program
to, in deviation of Art. 123 para.
1 lit. c FMIO, conduct repurchases
per day in the amount of up to USD
2,000,000 for the 2017-USD-
Convertible Bond (ISIN
DE000A19PVM4), EUR 5,000,000 for
the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN
DE000A19W2L5) and EUR 5,000,000 for
the 2020-EUR-Convertible Bond (ISIN
DE000A283WZ3).
3. This order will be published on the
website of the Takeover Board after the
publication of the repurchase
announcement by ams AG.
4. Should ams AG after the opening of this
order, but before the publication of the
repurchase announcement, decide to
abstain from the repurchase of the 2017-
USD-Convertible Bond, the 2018-EUR-
Convertible Bond and the 2020-EUR-
Convertible Bond, it will be refrained
from the publication of this order.
5. The fee to be paid by ams AG amounts to
CHF 20,000.
Swiss Law (excluding the conflict of laws
Applicable Law and Jurisdiction rules of private international law) / City of
Zurich, Zurich 1, Switzerland
Note: This announcement does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of
Art. 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act.
This offer is not made in the United States of America and to US persons and may
be accepted only by non-US persons and outside of the United States. Offering
materials with respect to this offer may not be distributed in or sent to the
United States and may not be used for the purpose of solicitation of an offer to
purchase or sell any securities in the United States.
ISIN Securities Number
2017-USD-Convertible Bond DE000A19PVM4 38458485
2018-EUR-Convertible Bond DE000A19W2L5 40669152
2020-EUR-Convertible Bond DE000A283WZ3 57944471
Place, Date Premstaetten, 22 March 2021
Further inquiry note:
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com
