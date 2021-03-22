Log in
AMS AG

(AMS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:20:00 pm
19.32 CHF   +2.20%
PRESS RELEASE : ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT

03/22/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
No Keyword 
22.03.2021 
 
Premstaetten - Repurchase of Convertible Bonds (USD 350,000,000 0.875% 
Convertible Bond 2017 - 2022, EUR 600,000,000 Zero-Coupon Convertible Bond 2018 
- 2025) as well as EUR 760,000,000 2.125% Convertible Bond 2020-2027) by ams AG, 
Premstaetten, Austria 
 
 
                                  ams AG, with its corporate seat at Tobelbader 
                                  Strasse 30, 8141 Premstaetten, Austria ("ams" 
                                  or "Company"), has issued on 28 September 2017 
                                  a 0.875% convertible bond in the amount of USD 
                                  350,000,000 with a five-year maturity (until 
                                  28 September 2022) and a denomination of USD 
                                  200,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A19PVM4) ("2017- 
                                  USD-Convertible Bond"). Between 12 March and 
                                  30 December 2019, the Company has already 
                                  repurchased and cancelled USD-Convertible 
                                  Bonds in the amount of USD 29,600,000. 
                                  Currently still outstanding are therefore 
                                  2017-USD-Convertible Bonds in the amount of 
                                  USD 320,400,000. 
                                  On 5 March 2018, ams has issued a zero-coupon 
                                  convertible bond in the amount of EUR 
                                  600,000,000 with a seven-year maturity (until 
                                  5 March 2025) and a denomination of EUR 
                                  200,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A19W2L5) ("2018- 
                                  EUR-Convertible Bond"). Between 12 March and 
                                  30 December 2019, the Company has already 
                                  repurchased and cancelled EUR-Convertible 
                                  Bonds in the amount of EUR 75,600,000. 
                                  Currently still outstanding are therefore 
                                  2018-EUR-Convertible Bonds in the amount of 
                                  EUR 524,400,000. 
                                  On 3 November 2020, ams has issued a third 
                                  convertible bond, this time a 2.125% 
Basis and Scope of the Repurchase convertible bond in the amount of EUR 
                                  760,000,000 with a seven-year maturity (until 
                                  3 November 2027) and a denomination of EUR 
                                  100,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A283WZ3) ("2020- 
                                  EUR-Convertible Bond" and together with the 
                                  2017-USD-Convertible Bond and the 2018-EUR- 
                                  Convertible Bond, "Convertible Bonds"). 
                                  The ams-bearer shares, which are listed on the 
                                  SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4) ("ams- 
                                  Bearer Shares"), necessary in case of a 
                                  conversion of the USD-Convertible Bond will be 
                                  at the sole discretion of the Company either 
                                  created from authorized or conditional capital 
                                  of the Company or delivered from already 
                                  existing ams-Bearer Shares. The Convertible 
                                  Bonds are particularly admitted to trading on 
                                  the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock 
                                  Exchange. 
                                  The management board of ams has decided to 
                                  repurchase the Convertible Bonds up to a 
                                  maximum amount of EUR 100,000,000 (at the date 
                                  of this repurchase announcement corresponding 
                                  to approximately USD 119,000,000 or CHF 
                                  110,000,000). 
                                  The share capital of the Company is currently 
                                  divided into 274'289'280 ams-Bearer Shares. 
                                  The resolved repurchase of the Convertible 
                                  Bonds relates to sale rights in an amount of 
                                  less than 10% of the share capital. 
                                  The purpose of the repurchase of the 
                                  Convertible Bonds is (i) the reduction of 
Purpose                           liabilities from the Convertible Bonds through 
                                  the repurchase and the cancellation of the 
                                  repurchased Convertible Bonds and (ii) the 
                                  improvement of the capital structure. 
 
 
 
 
                                The repurchase of the Convertible Bonds will 
                                start on 8 April 2021 and be upheld until 30 
                                December 2021 at the latest. 
Duration                        ams reserves the right to terminate this 
                                repurchase program at any time and has no 
                                obligation to repurchase any Convertible 
                                Bonds at any time. ams will act as buyer 
                                depending on market conditions. 
                                The repurchase at market price will, as usual 
Over-the-Counter and Stock      for convertible bonds, be executed over-the- 
Exchange Trading                counter (OTC) and, where appropriate, at the 
                                relevant international trading platforms. 
                                The maximum daily repurchase volume according 
                                to Art. 123 para. 1 lit. c of the Swiss 
                                Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures 
                                and Market Conduct in Securities and 
Maximum Daily Repurchase Volume Derivatives Trading ("FMIO") amounts to USD 
                                2,000,000 for the 2017-USD-Convertible Bond, 
                                EUR 5,000,000 for the 2018-EUR-Convertible 
                                Bonds and EUR 5,000,000 for the 2020-EUR- 
                                Convertible Bond. 
                                HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, 
Mandated Bank                   Germany ("HSBC") was mandated by ams to 
                                execute the repurchase of the Convertible 
                                Bonds. 
                                There is a delegation agreement pursuant to 
                                Art. 124 para. 2 lit. a and para. 3 FMIO in 
                                place between ams and HSBC under which HSBC 
                                independently carries out repurchases in 
Delegation Agreement            compliance with defined parameters. ams has 
                                the right to terminate this delegation 
                                agreement without cause or to amend the 
                                delegation agreement pursuant to Art. 124 
                                para. 3 FMIO. 
                                ams will provide on its website on-going 
Publication of the repurchase   information on the repurchases carried out 
transaction                     under the repurchase program: https:// 
                                ams.com/convertible-bond-buy-back. 
                                As per 12 March 2021, ams held directly and 
                                indirectly 13,615,960 ams-Bearer Shares, 
                                which corresponds to 4.96% of ams' voting 
                                rights and share capital. ams did at the same 
                                time not hold any of its own Convertible 
                                Bonds. 
                                As per the date of this announcement, ams 
                                disposes with respect to the 2017-USD- 
Own Shares / Convertible Bonds  Convertible Bond of 4,863,056 sale rights 
                                (with actual delivery) regarding 4,863,056 
                                (or 1.77%) ams-Bearer Shares. With respect to 
                                the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bonds, ams disposes 
                                of 6,254,831 sale rights (with actual 
                                delivery) regarding 6,254,831 (or 2.28%) ams- 
                                Bearer Shares. With respect to the 2020-EUR- 
                                Convertible Bonds, ams disposes of 27'416'137 
                                sale rights (with actual delivery) regarding 
                                27'416'137 (or 10%) ams-Bearer Shares. 
                                According to the latest disclosure 
                                notification of the respective shareholders 
                                and shareholder groups, the following 
                                shareholders or shareholder groups hold 3% or 
Major Shareholders              more of the voting rights and the share 
                                capital of ams (within the meaning of Art. 
                                120 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial 
                                Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 388 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
Net income 2020 -77,1 M -92,0 M -92,0 M
Net Debt 2020 2 091 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
P/E ratio 2020 -177x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 4 685 M 5 575 M 5 593 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 609
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 23,70 €
Last Close Price 17,08 €
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Michael Grimm Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG-2.35%5 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.60%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION27.98%259 179
BROADCOM INC.8.36%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.22%161 443
