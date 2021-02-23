ams : Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly

Premstaetten, Austria (23 February 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that OSRAM Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between OSRAM Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement separately.

Premstätten, Österreich (23. Februar 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von hochwertigen Sensorlösungen, gibt bekannt, dass die OSRAM Licht AG ams heute mitgeteilt hat, dass die Eintragung und damit das Wirksamwerden des Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungs­vertrags zwischen OSRAM Licht AG und ams Offer GmbH, einer 100%-igen Tochtergesellschaft von ams, kurzfristig erfolgen kann. Die erfolgte Eintragung des Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrags wird ams gesondert bekanntgeben.