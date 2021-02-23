Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams AG    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ams : Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly

02/23/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021/02/23

German version

Premstaetten, Austria (23 February 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that OSRAM Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between OSRAM Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement separately.

Premstätten, Österreich (23. Februar 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von hochwertigen Sensorlösungen, gibt bekannt, dass die OSRAM Licht AG ams heute mitgeteilt hat, dass die Eintragung und damit das Wirksamwerden des Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungs­vertrags zwischen OSRAM Licht AG und ams Offer GmbH, einer 100%-igen Tochtergesellschaft von ams, kurzfristig erfolgen kann. Die erfolgte Eintragung des Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrags wird ams gesondert bekanntgeben.

Disclaimer

ams AG published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMS AG
01:26aAMS : Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expe..
PU
01:21aPRESS RELEASE : ams AG / Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with ..
DJ
02/16AMS : Launches Industry's Smallest Proximity Sensor to Enable Integration of New..
DJ
02/15AMS : launches industry's smallest proximity sensor to enable integration of new..
PU
02/12AMS : New 10K/15K Resolution Line Scan Image Sensors from ams Enable Higher Thro..
BU
02/10AMS : New 10K/15K resolution line scan image sensors enable higher throughput in..
PU
02/10AMS : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
02/10AMS : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
02/10AMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/10AMS : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 388 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
Net income 2020 -77,1 M -93,8 M -93,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2 091 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
P/E ratio 2020 -211x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 5 594 M 6 808 M 6 807 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 609
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,65 €
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Michael Grimm Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG14.88%6 808
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.64%605 516
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.34%369 580
INTEL CORPORATION26.48%256 010
BROADCOM INC.11.90%200 015
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.86%164 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ