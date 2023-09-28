AMS-OSRAM : Barclays gives a Sell rating
September 28, 2023 at 03:10 am EDT
Barclays is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at CHF 6.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.366 CHF
|-15.81%
|-11.71%
|-23.17%
|09:10am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-23.17%
|1 475 M $
|-11.76%
|1 488 M $
|-5.29%
|1 496 M $
|-27.56%
|1 452 M $
|-1.96%
|1 506 M $
|-7.12%
|1 429 M $
|+33.79%
|1 428 M $
|+30.16%
|1 416 M $
|+47.09%
|1 540 M $
|-24.23%
|1 394 M $