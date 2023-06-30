AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies remains Neutral
Today at 05:19 am
Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at CHF 6.10.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:36:51 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.312 CHF
|-1.28%
|-0.10%
|-6.64%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|6.302 CHF
|-1.44%
|329 324
|2023-06-29
|6.394 CHF
|-0.12%
|1,362,488
|2023-06-28
|6.402 CHF
|+2.43%
|1,734,106
|2023-06-27
|6.250 CHF
|-1.14%
|1,343,630
|2023-06-26
|6.322 CHF
|+0.22%
|1,079,248
Delayed Quote Swiss Exchange - 05:18:46 2023-06-30 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.61%
|1 861 M $
|+51.45%
|1 855 M $
|+13.69%
|1 887 M $
|+31.98%
|1 826 M $
|-13.82%
|1 805 M $
|+22.61%
|1 921 M $
|-11.70%
|1 784 M $
|-3.11%
|1 951 M $
|+10.97%
|1 766 M $
|-22.55%
|1 765 M $